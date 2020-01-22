Ellen Latham net worth: Ellen Latham is an American businesswoman, entrepreneur, and author who has a net worth of $200 million. Ellen Latham is best known for being the founder of Orangetheory Fitness. She is a physiologist who is also the owner of Ellen's Ultimate Workout gym in Florida and the creator of The Ultimate Workout. She earned her master's degree in exercise physiology and worked at the Bonaventure Spa and managed Williams Island Spa and The Eden Roc Spa. Latham has been a TV fitness expert and was named Businesswoman of the Year in South Florida. She has been a fitness editor for Women's Fitness magazine.

Orangetheory: After being fired unexpected in her 40s, Ellen pivoted her career to become a fitness expert. She founded Orangetheory in 2010 by Latham along with David Long and Jerome Kern. It now has more than 1,300 studios in all 50 states and more than 20 additional countries including Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and more. Today, Orangetheory Fitness is a $1 billion global brand.