Elizabeth Lyn Vargas net worth: Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $30 million. She is best known for being featured on the reality TV series The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was born in Missouri. She attended the Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle where she majored in jazz vocals. She soon went on to create the Vargas Girls Jazz Cabaret which played gigs in nightclubs around Seattle.

For 20 years she was in a relationship with a businessman named Bernt Bodal. They were married for 17 years. They separated in 2017 and their divorce proceedings took three years. Elizabeth and Bernt actually met when he walked into a nightclub where she was performing. As he walked in, her group began singing "Hey Big Spender" for him.

Bernt Bodal is the former CEO and largest shareholder in a company called American Seafoods. American Seafoods is one of the largest seafood companies in the United States, generating $600 million in annual revenue. Bernt with several investors bought the company in 1999. He served as CEO until 2017. In 2012 he appeared on an episode of Undercover Boss.

Elizabeth is the CEO of an online music video company called Edge Music Network which she has described as a modern digital version of MTV. In 2015 she secured licenses from the largest music publishing company in the world, Universal Music. The company now has a number of licensing arrangements.

She joined the cast of the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of the 15th season which premiered in October 2020. She was added as a cast member after Tamra Judge was fired. The Real Housewives of Orange County debuted in 2006. Season 15 also features cast members including Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The Real Housewives series has had spin-off series in other locations such as New York City, New Jersey, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Beverly Hills, Potomac, Miami, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.

In 2008 Elizabeth and Bernt paid $3.5 million for a property in La Quinta, California (near Palm Springs). In 2014 they built a 10,500 square-foot mansion that has 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms:

Sylvester Stallone has a property a few doors down and several Kardashian family members also own homes in the exclusive gated community.

In 2017, likely in the wake of their separation, Bernt and Elizabeth listed the home for sale for $11.9 million. It took over three years and several price reductions but they finally found a buyer in July 2020 for $8.5 million.