Doug Hirsch net worth: Doug Hirsch is an American entrepreneur and businessman who has a net worth of $800 million. He is best known for being the co-founder of GoodRx. When it last raised money in August 2018, GoodRx was valued at $2.8 billion. Today it is worth an estimated $10 billion and is expected to IPO in the coming years. As of this writing Doug owns roughly 11% of GoodRx, as does his co-founder and co-CEO Trevor Bezdek.

Doug Hirsch was born in January 1970. He graduated from Tufts University. Hirsch co-founded the digital pharmacy GoodRx and served as the company's co-CEO. He co-founded the company in 2011 with Trevor Bezedek and Scott Marlette whom he worked with at Facebook. Doug Hirsch served as Vice President of Product at Facebook starting in 2005 and worked closely with Mark Zuckerberg. GoodRx operates a telemedicine platform including a free website and mobile app that track prescription drug priced in the U.S. and offers free drug coupons for discounts on prescription medications. The GoodRx website gets about 14 million visitors each month. Doug Hirsch also served as Senior Director, Communities and General Manger, Yahoo! Entertainment for Yahoo! From 1996 to 2005 and has worked as the CEO of DailyStrength.