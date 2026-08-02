What Is Dick Smith's Net Worth?

Dick Smith is an Australian entrepreneur, aviator, publisher, philanthropist, and political activist who has a net worth of $60 million.

Dick Smith built his fortune by founding Dick Smith Electronics, which grew from a small car-radio installation shop into one of Australia's best-known retail chains. He sold the company to Woolworths in a transaction valued at approximately $25 million (AUD) and later founded Australian Geographic, which he sold to Fairfax for approximately $41 million (AUD). He also established Dick Smith Foods to promote Australian-owned products and direct profits to charitable causes. Outside business, Smith became internationally known for record-setting aviation expeditions, including the first solo helicopter flight around the world and the first helicopter flight to the North Pole. He was named Australian of the Year in 1986 and appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2015. Smith has donated tens of millions of dollars to charities, medical research, education, conservation, disaster relief, scouting, and community organizations.

Early Life

Richard Harold Smith was born on March 18, 1944, in Roseville, New South Wales. He struggled academically and later spoke openly about having difficulty with conventional schooling. Scouting became an important influence, encouraging his interest in electronics, navigation, outdoor skills, and adventure.

Smith attended technical school and began tertiary studies but left before completing a degree. He worked for an electronics company and developed practical experience installing and repairing radios. In 1968, he and his fiancée, Philippa "Pip" McManamey, invested $610 (AUD) in a small business called Dick Smith Car Radios in Neutral Bay, Sydney.

Dick Smith Electronics

Smith promoted himself as the "Car-Radio Nut" and used playful advertising to distinguish the company from traditional electronics retailers. The business expanded from installation and repair work into components, citizen-band radios, hobby electronics, calculators, and early personal computers. Its catalogues and stores helped make electronics accessible to ordinary Australian consumers at a time when the market was still dominated by specialists.

By the late 1970s, Dick Smith Electronics had become a national chain with annual sales in the millions. Smith sold the company to Woolworths in stages beginning in 1980, with the transaction valued at approximately $25 million (AUD). He was no longer involved after 1982, though the retailer continued using his name for decades. The chain's later financial collapse occurred under entirely different ownership and did not reduce Smith's personal fortune.

Australian Geographic and Other Businesses

In 1986, Smith founded Australian Geographic, a magazine and publishing company focused on Australian wildlife, geography, exploration, science, and culture. The venture also developed a retail operation and supported expeditions and conservation programs through the Australian Geographic Society.

Smith sold Australian Geographic to Fairfax Media in 1995 for approximately $41 million (AUD). The two large business exits, followed by long-term investments in property and other assets, formed the core of his wealth.

In 1999, he launched Dick Smith Foods after becoming concerned about foreign ownership of familiar Australian brands. The company licensed locally made products and directed its profits to charity. Although it generated hundreds of millions of dollars in retail sales for Australian farmers and manufacturers, it eventually closed after struggling to compete with lower-priced supermarket brands.

Aviation and Exploration

Smith used part of his fortune to finance ambitious aviation projects. In 1983, he completed the first solo helicopter flight around the world. In 1987, after earlier failed attempts, he made the first helicopter flight to the North Pole. From 1988 to 1989, he flew around the world through both polar regions, landing at the North and South Poles.

His later adventures included crossing Australia by balloon and completing a balloon journey across the Tasman Sea. He also produced and supported documentaries and wrote books about aviation, geography, exploration, population, and public policy.

Smith served two terms as chairman of Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority and became an outspoken advocate for aviation reform. His expeditions made him one of Australia's most recognizable adventurers, while his willingness to discuss failures and near-disasters added to his reputation as a practical rather than purely promotional risk-taker.

Philanthropy and Public Advocacy

Smith and his wife have given away more than $90 million (AUD) and have stated that they hope to bring their lifetime giving to $100 million (AUD). Their donations have supported the Salvation Army, Rotary, scouting, medical research, Indigenous education, rural communities, national parks, police families, disaster victims, and individuals facing extreme hardship.

In 2023, Smith voluntarily paid $1 million (AUD) to the Australian Taxation Office after discovering that deductions connected to his charitable giving meant he owed no income tax. He used the gesture to argue that wealthy Australians should contribute more to the public system.

Smith has also campaigned on population growth, Australian ownership, energy policy, tax reform, environmental protection, and corporate responsibility. His public positions have often attracted controversy, but he has remained unusually willing to spend his own money supporting causes and arguments he considers important.

Personal Life

Dick married Pip in 1969, and they have two children. Pip was involved in the original $610 (AUD) investment that launched Dick Smith Electronics and has remained his partner in the family's philanthropic work. Despite his wealth, Smith has cultivated a public image centered on practical engineering, adventure, Australian manufacturing, and giving away a large portion of his fortune.