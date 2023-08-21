David Zaslav net worth

Info Category: Richest Business › CEOs Net Worth: $400 Million Salary: $40 Million Date of Birth: Jan 15, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Brooklyn Gender: Male Profession: Businessperson Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare David Zaslav's Net Worth

What is David Zaslav's Net Worth and Salary?

David Zaslav is a media executive who has a net worth of $400 million. David Zaslav serves as the CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, the company formed from the 2022 merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Previously, he was the CEO and president of Discovery, where he oversaw a shift from educational programming to reality television. Zaslav has received strong criticism for his business practices over the years, including his mass-removal of titles from the streaming service Max and his habit of canceling nearly finished projects in order to get tax write-offs.

Salary

David Zaslav's base salary is $3.1 million, but with stock grants and bonuses his annual total comp can be significantly higher. For example:

In 2015 David earned a salary of $152 million from Discovery Communications.

In 2018 he earned $129.4 million, which at the time set a record for a public company CEO's pay package.

In 2021 David Zaslav's total compensation came to $246.6 million. The vast majority of that compensation was a $203 million stock option grant.

In 2022 he earned $39 million. That was broken-out as:

$3.1 million base salary

$12 million stock awards

$1.4 million stock options

$21.8 million "non-equity incentive plan comp" (aka bonus)

$925,489 "other" compensation

Early Life and Education

David Zaslav was born on January 15, 1960 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City into a Jewish family. He is of Ukrainian and Polish heritage. When he was eight, he moved with his family to Ramapo, New York, where he went to Ramapo High School. Zaslav went on to attend Binghamton University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1982. He then went to the Boston University School of Law, earning his JD with honors in 1985. Zaslav began his career as an attorney with LeBoeuf, Lamb, Lieby and MacRae.

NBCUniversal

In 1989, Zaslav joined NBC. He became president of the Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution arm, where he oversaw content distribution and negotiated for cable and satellite carriage of NBCUniversal networks. Zaslav was also responsible for overseeing various NBCUniversal channels, including Bravo, A&E, Telemundo, the History Channel, and National Geographic. Additionally, he was instrumental in the creation and launch of the news networks CNBC and MSNBC.

Discovery

In late 2006, Zaslav succeeded Judith McHale as CEO of Discovery. At the company, he oversaw the development and launch of various new networks, including OWN, Velocity, and Planet Green, and worked to shift programming more toward reality television and away from education-based content. Under Zaslav's leadership, Discovery went public in 2008 and became a Fortune 500 company in 2014. In 2018, the company acquired Scripps Networks Interactive.

Warner Bros. Discovery

In the spring of 2022, Zaslav oversaw the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia into Warner Bros. Discovery. He received an executive compensation package that included a $3 million annual salary with an annual $22 million bonus, plus a contract extension with stock options valued at $190 million. Zaslav soon came under fire for his business practices as head of Warner Bros. Discovery, particularly his decision to drastically reduce the content library on the company's streaming service HBO Max, later rebranded as Max, so he could get tax write-offs. Moreover, he canceled projects that were nearly finished, such as "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt." The total accounted loss came close to $25 billion off Warner Bros. Discovery's market cap.

Zaslav garnered more criticism when he appointed Chris Licht as CEO of CNN without interviewing any internal candidates. Licht went on to attempt to make CNN more palatable to conservatives in the US; he was ultimately fired in mid-2023. Zaslav continued to draw the ire of the public when he oversaw major cuts to the network Turner Classic Movies. In response, such filmmakers as Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg met with Zaslav to be assured of TCM's protection.

Other Appointments

Among his other appointments, Zaslav sits on numerous boards, including those of Sirius XM, Grupo Televisa, the Paley Center for Media, Syracuse University, and the USC Shoah Foundation. He also chairs the Auschwitz: The Past is Present Committee, which promotes Holocaust awareness.

Honors and Awards

In 2012, Zaslav was given the Steven J. Ross Humanitarian Award by the United Jewish Appeal Federation of New York. Two years later, he received the Fred Dressler Leadership Award from Syracuse University's S. I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. In 2017, Zaslav was inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame, and in 2022 was named one of Time's "100 Most Influential People."

Personal Life and Real Estate

With his wife Pam, Zaslav has three children named Alison, Jamie, and Jordon. The family resides in New York City.

In 2010 the Zaslavs bought Conan O'Brien's seven-bedroom Central Park West duplex

In December 2012 David paid $24.65 million for a 7,000 square-foot home in East Hampton. The eight bedroom mansion sits on 1.7 oceanfront acres.

In January 2020 they paid $16 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills.

In May 2021 The Zaslavs listed their 6,750 square foot Greenwich Village townhome for $18 million. They bought the unit in 2016 for $11.8 million.