David MacNeil net worth: David MacNeil is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $1 billion. He is best known for being the founder and CEO of WeatherTech.

David MacNeil is also an auto racer, car collector, and the sponsor of the Laguna Seca racetrack. In 2019 he purchased the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO number 4153 GT for $70 million. MacNeil founded the company WeatherTech in 1989 in Clarendon Hills, Illinois. He also owns an $80 million yacht and donated $6 million to the University of Wisconsin's School of Veterinary Medicine for a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LIV in 2020. WeatherTech produces vehicle accessories and David MacNeil also owns the WeatherTech racing team. He worked as the vice president of US sales for AMG. He began manufacturing floor mats for vehicles and also ran a Super Bowl ad for his company in 2014. He also owns several other vehicles including many Ferraris.

