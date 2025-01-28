Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Dave Turin's net worth?

Dave Turin is an American engineer and reality TV star who has a net worth of $2 million.

Dave Turin rose to prominence as a skilled mining expert and reality television personality, best known for his appearances on Discovery Channel's "Gold Rush" series from 2010 to 2017, and later his own spin-off show "Dave Turin's Lost Mine" which began in 2019. Before entering the world of television, Turin established himself as a successful quarry manager in his family's rock quarry business in Oregon, where he developed extensive expertise in rock mining and heavy equipment operation. His combination of practical mining knowledge, business acumen, and engaging personality made him a natural fit for television, where he earned the nickname "Dozer Dave" for his skill in operating bulldozers. Throughout his career, Turin has demonstrated a particular talent for reviving abandoned mines and implementing innovative mining techniques, while also serving as a mentor to aspiring miners.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Sandy, Oregon, Dave Turin grew up working in his family's porphyry rock quarry business. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Portland State University, which provided him with the technical foundation to complement his hands-on experience. This combination of practical and theoretical knowledge would prove invaluable throughout his career, allowing him to approach mining projects with both scientific precision and real-world understanding.

Career in Mining

Before his television career, Turin spent over 25 years managing his family's quarry operations, where he developed expertise in rock extraction, crushing, and processing. The business supplied rock products for construction and infrastructure projects throughout the Portland metropolitan area. Under his management, the quarry became known for its efficient operations and high-quality materials, establishing Turin as a respected figure in the local mining industry.

"Gold Rush"

Turin joined the cast of "Gold Rush" in its first season, initially serving as an advisor to the Hoffman crew. His expertise and straightforward approach quickly made him a fan favorite, and he became a full-time cast member. During his time on the show, Turin worked on multiple mining operations in Alaska and the Yukon, helping to troubleshoot equipment issues and optimize mining processes. His departure from the show in 2017 came after seven seasons of contributing to some of the series' most memorable moments.

"Dave Turin's Lost Mine"

Launching his own show in 2019, Turin began focusing on a unique niche within the mining industry: abandoned mines. "Dave Turin's Lost Mine" follows his efforts to research, locate, and revive historic mining operations that still hold potential for gold recovery. The show highlights his ability to combine modern mining techniques with historical research, as he works to unlock value from forgotten claims while preserving their rich heritage.