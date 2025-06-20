What is Craig Piligian's net worth?

Craig Piligian is an American television executive who has a net worth of $400 million. Craig Piligian is best known as the founder, president, and CEO of Pilgrim Media Group, a production company behind some of the most successful unscripted series in television history. Piligian has developed and produced major reality hits including "Dirty Jobs," "The Ultimate Fighter," "American Chopper," "Wicked Tuna," and "Ghost Hunters."

In 2015, Craig Piligian sold 50% of his company, Pilgram Studios, to Lionsgate for $200 million. Craig still maintains control of the remaining 50%, which in theory would give him a pre-tax paper net worth north of $400 million.

Career Highlights

Born August 25, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, Craig Piligian began his television career in the mid-1990s, eventually launching Pilgrim Films & Television (later Pilgrim Media Group) in 1997. His early credits included "Real Stories of the Highway Patrol" and "World's Wildest Police Videos," but his breakthrough came as co-executive producer of the first season of "Survivor," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2001.

Through Pilgrim, Piligian went on to create and produce dozens of hit series across nearly every major cable network. His portfolio includes long-running franchises like "American Chopper," "Ghost Hunters," "Wicked Tuna," and "Street Outlaws," as well as shorter-run or cult-favorite series such as "Big Shrimpin'," "Full Metal Jousting," "Garage Rehab," and "Zombie House Flipping." He also produced the Lifetime movie "Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy" and served as executive producer of the docuseries "High on the Hog," which earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

In 2004, Piligian co-created "The Ultimate Fighter" with Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta, a show that played a pivotal role in launching the UFC into mainstream popularity. In recognition of his impact, Piligian was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Contributor Wing in 2025.

Lionsgate Deal and Continued Leadership

In November 2015, Lionsgate acquired a 50% stake in Pilgrim Media Group for approximately $200 million, valuing the company at $400 million. Piligian retained the remaining 50% and full control of day-to-day operations. The deal not only cemented his status as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, but also added substantially to his personal net worth.

In the years since, he has continued to expand Pilgrim's output across television, streaming, and podcasting. In 2016, he collaborated with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to launch the mobile competition series "The Runner," and in 2025, he executive produced the popular true-crime podcast "Scamanda," which earned an International Documentary Association nomination.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Piligian has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and won in 2001 for "Survivor." He also earned multiple nominations for "Dirty Jobs" between 2008 and 2010. In addition to his Emmy win, he has received honors from the International Documentary Association and Cinema Eye Honors for his work on "High on the Hog" and "Scamanda." In 2012, The Hollywood Reporter ranked him #18 on its list of the "50 Most Powerful People in Reality TV."

Real Estate

In 2016, Craig and his wife, former dancer and actress Lucinda Dickey, purchased a 1,260-acre historic ranch property in Kansas known as the Yaggy Plantation. They reportedly paid $5.325 million for the estate, which dates back to the 1880s and includes a historic mansion, barns, and sweeping views of the Arkansas River Valley.

Personal Life

Craig Piligian has been married to Lucinda Dickey since 1990. Dickey was best known in the 1980s for starring in dance films such as "Breakin'" and "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo." The couple has two children together, Amanda and Joseph.