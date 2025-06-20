Last Updated: June 21, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessCEOs
Net Worth:
$400 Million
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Film Producer, Television producer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Craig Piligian's Net Worth?
  2. Career Highlights
  3. Lionsgate Deal And Continued Leadership
  4. Awards And Industry Recognition
  5. Real Estate
  6. Personal Life

What is Craig Piligian's net worth?

Craig Piligian is an American television executive who has a net worth of $400 million. Craig Piligian is best known as the founder, president, and CEO of Pilgrim Media Group, a production company behind some of the most successful unscripted series in television history. Piligian has developed and produced major reality hits including "Dirty Jobs," "The Ultimate Fighter," "American Chopper," "Wicked Tuna," and "Ghost Hunters."

In 2015, Craig Piligian sold 50% of his company, Pilgram Studios, to Lionsgate for $200 million. Craig still maintains control of the remaining 50%, which in theory would give him a pre-tax paper net worth north of $400 million.

Career Highlights

Born August 25, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, Craig Piligian began his television career in the mid-1990s, eventually launching Pilgrim Films & Television (later Pilgrim Media Group) in 1997. His early credits included "Real Stories of the Highway Patrol" and "World's Wildest Police Videos," but his breakthrough came as co-executive producer of the first season of "Survivor," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in 2001.

Through Pilgrim, Piligian went on to create and produce dozens of hit series across nearly every major cable network. His portfolio includes long-running franchises like "American Chopper," "Ghost Hunters," "Wicked Tuna," and "Street Outlaws," as well as shorter-run or cult-favorite series such as "Big Shrimpin'," "Full Metal Jousting," "Garage Rehab," and "Zombie House Flipping." He also produced the Lifetime movie "Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy" and served as executive producer of the docuseries "High on the Hog," which earned critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

In 2004, Piligian co-created "The Ultimate Fighter" with Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta, a show that played a pivotal role in launching the UFC into mainstream popularity. In recognition of his impact, Piligian was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame's Contributor Wing in 2025.

Lionsgate Deal and Continued Leadership

In November 2015, Lionsgate acquired a 50% stake in Pilgrim Media Group for approximately $200 million, valuing the company at $400 million. Piligian retained the remaining 50% and full control of day-to-day operations. The deal not only cemented his status as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, but also added substantially to his personal net worth.

In the years since, he has continued to expand Pilgrim's output across television, streaming, and podcasting. In 2016, he collaborated with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to launch the mobile competition series "The Runner," and in 2025, he executive produced the popular true-crime podcast "Scamanda," which earned an International Documentary Association nomination.

Craig Piligian

Frederick M. Brown /Getty Images

Awards and Industry Recognition

Piligian has been nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards and won in 2001 for "Survivor." He also earned multiple nominations for "Dirty Jobs" between 2008 and 2010. In addition to his Emmy win, he has received honors from the International Documentary Association and Cinema Eye Honors for his work on "High on the Hog" and "Scamanda." In 2012, The Hollywood Reporter ranked him #18 on its list of the "50 Most Powerful People in Reality TV."

Real Estate

In 2016, Craig and his wife, former dancer and actress Lucinda Dickey, purchased a 1,260-acre historic ranch property in Kansas known as the Yaggy Plantation. They reportedly paid $5.325 million for the estate, which dates back to the 1880s and includes a historic mansion, barns, and sweeping views of the Arkansas River Valley.

Personal Life

Craig Piligian has been married to Lucinda Dickey since 1990. Dickey was best known in the 1980s for starring in dance films such as "Breakin'" and "Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo." The couple has two children together, Amanda and Joseph.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Lucinda Dickey Net Worth
    Lucinda
    Dickey
  2. Jeff Probst Net Worth
    Jeff
    Probst
  3. Oprah Winfrey Net Worth
    Oprah
    Winfrey
  4. Amanda Knox Net Worth
    Amanda
    Knox
  5. Mike Rowe Net Worth
    Mike
    Rowe
  6. Dermot Mulroney Net Worth
    Dermot
    Mulroney
  7. Mick Ralphs Net Worth
    Mick
    Ralphs
  8. Kevin Hunter Net Worth
    Kevin
    Hunter
  9. Kristin Chenoweth Net Worth
    Kristin
    Chenoweth
  10. Andy Reid Net Worth
    Andy
    Reid
  11. Joe Gibbs Net Worth
    Joe
    Gibbs
  12. Peyton List Net Worth
    Peyton
    List
  13. Montana Jordan Net Worth
    Montana
    Jordan
  14. Lauren Sánchez Net Worth
    Lauren
    Sánchez
  15. Dana Loesch Net Worth
    Dana
    Loesch
  16. Anthony Johnson Net Worth
    Anthony
    Johnson