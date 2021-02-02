Andy Jassy Net Worth and Salary: Andy Jassy is an American technology executive who has a net worth of $400 million. He has earned his fortune thanks to a long career with Amazon, where he helped develop what would eventually become Amazon Web Services, the company's most-profitably division which powers large portions of the world wide web today. On February 2, 2021 Jeff Bezos announced his intention to step down as CEO of Amazon in the third quarter of the year, with Jassy taking his place.

Andy Jassy grew up in Scarsdale, NY where he attended Scarsdale High School. He then earned a bachelor's degree from Harvard, followed by an MBA.

He joined Amazon in 1997 as a marketing manager. Amazon went public in May 1997.

In 2003, Amazon took a team of 57 people and founded Amazon Web Services (AWS). He served as SVP of AWS until 2016 when he was promoted to CEO. By 2019 AWS was generating more than $35 billion in annual revenue and $7 billion in operating income. AWS is by far the most profitable division of Amazon.

Compensation and Stock Holdings: According to SEC filings, Andy earned a base salary of $384,000 while serving as CEO of AWS. With bonuses and option grants his annual compensation has regularly topped the tens of millions. For example, in 2016 he earned a total of $36 million. In April 2018 he was given a grant of 10,000 shares which vest in chunks in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. At the time of the grant, those shares were worth $14 million. As of this writing they are worth around twice that amount.

In total, according to the latest SEC filings, Andy has sold around $113 million worth of Amazon shares since the early 2000s. He continues to own approximately 90,000 shares that are worth around $300 million as of this writing.