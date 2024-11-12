What is Alex Hormozi's Net Worth?

Alex Hormozi is an Iranian-American entrepreneur, investor, author, and Internet personality who has a net worth of $100 million. Specializing in acquisitions and monetization, he is best known as the co-founder and CEO of the holding company Acquisition.com. Hormozi is also the co-founder and CEO of Gym Launch, ALAN, and Prestige Labs.

Early Life and Education

Alex Hormozi was born in the United States in the late 1980s as a first-generation Iranian-American. For his higher education, he attended Vanderbilt University, from which he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in human and organizational development.

Entrepreneurial and Business Endeavors

In 2013, Hormozi launched his first brick-and-mortar business, United Fitness. The business scaled up to six locations within three years, at which point Hormozi sold the locations. After that, he spent two years turning numerous other brick-and-mortar businesses around. In 2016, Hormozi founded Gym Launch, a licensing model focused on in-person turnarounds for floundering gyms. With the model, he helped over 4,000 gym locations achieve sustainable growth. Looking to bring further value to the lucrative fitness industry, Hormozi co-founded the sports nutritional supplement company Prestige Labs in 2019. He also launched Movement Apparel, an athletic leisurewear brand.

Hormozi continued his entrepreneurial endeavors in 2020 by co-founding ALAN, a software company specializing in customer acquisition for brick-and-mortar businesses. The company uses an innovative technology-enabled approach to double customer traffic at a lower cost than the traditional front-desk administration model. Not long after that, Hormozi launched Acquisition.com, a holding company overseeing a portfolio of his private investment businesses in various industries. By 2023, the company was generating over $200 million in annual sales. Meanwhile, Hormozi sold a majority of ALAN's shares to a partner and divested a 66% stake in both Gym Launch and Prestige Labs. In 2024, he became a co-owner of the community platform Skool.com.

Author

Hormozi has authored some how-to books on business, with his first being the 2020 title "Gym Launch Secrets: The Step-by-Step Guide to Building a Massively Profitable Gym." His next book, "$100M Offers: How to Make Offers So Good People Feel Stupid Saying No," came out in 2021 and was an Amazon bestseller. That was followed in 2023 by "$100M Deals: How to Make Deals So Good People Feel Stupid if They Decline." Beyond his books, Hormozi has written for such publications as Forbes, Time, Business Insider, and Entrepreneur Magazine.

Internet Personality

Building on his successful entrepreneurial reputation, Hormozi has become a popular figure on the Internet, sharing his business insights on YouTube and Instagram. He also hosts a popular podcast entitled "The Game Changer," on which he offers strategies for acquiring and retaining customers and increasing profits.

Philanthropy

On the philanthropic side of things, Hormozi has invested in various initiatives related to education and healthcare. He also founded the Hormozi Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to improve access to high-quality education in the United States. Elsewhere, Hormozi serves on the boards of directors of the nonprofits Code Nation and LAUSD Innovation Zone.

Personal Life

In 2017, Hormozi married his wife Leila. Together, they live in Las Vegas, Nevada and run a lifestyle business.