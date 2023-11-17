What Is Alan Horn's Net Worth?

Alan Horn is an American entertainment executive and producer who has a net worth of $100 million. Alan Horn began his professional career working for Tandem Productions, the company run by Norman Lear, and then moved to 20th Century Fox, where he worked his way up to a top executive. Horn later became President and COO of Warner Bros., and he oversaw production of multiple successful franchises, including the "Harry Potter" series and "The Dark Knight Trilogy." He also co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, a successful Warner Bros. subsidiary. Alan was ousted from his position at Warner Bros. in mid-2011, and in mid-2012, he became the Chairman of Walt Disney Studios.

He served as the Chief Creative Officer and Chairman of Walt Disney Studios before retiring at the end of 2021, and the following year it was announced that he would be taking on a consultant role during Warner Bros. Discovery's transition period. Alan has executive produced the TV series "Archie Bunker's Place" (1980–1981) and the films "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" (2012), "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" (2013), and "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014).

Salary

At the peak of his career at Disney, his base salary was $5 million per year. With bonuses and stock options, Horn could easily earn $15 million to $20 million per year.

Early Life

Alan Horn was born Alan Frederick Horn on February 28, 1943, in New York City. He grew up on Long Island. After graduating from Union College in Schenectady in 1964, Alan earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1971. Horn also served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force.

Career

Early in his career, Alan worked for Norman Lear's TV production companies Embassy Communications and Tandem Productions, and he was the chairman of Embassy Communications before he became the president of 20th Century Fox in 1986. In 1987, Horn co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, where he oversaw films such as "When Harry Met Sally" (1989), "A Few Good Men" (1992), and "The Green Mile" (1999) as well as the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" (1989–1998).

In 1999, he went over to Warner Bros., where he was the president and COO and ran the company with Barry Meyer. During Alan's time at Warner Bros., the studio released numerous hit films, including the "Harry Potter" franchise (2001–2011) and "The Dark Knight Trilogy" (2005–2012). When Horn was 68, Jeffrey Bewkes, the CEO and Chairman of Time Warner, forced him to retire as the Warner Bros. president and COO because he wanted younger talent in charge of the company.

In 2012, Alan began working as the chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and in 2019, he was named chief creative officer of the company. In late 2020, it was announced that Alan Bergman would take over as chairman and that Horn would stay on as CCO.

In October 2021, Alan announced that he would be retiring at the end of the year, stating, "It's never easy to say goodbye to a place you love, which is why I've done it slowly. But with Alan Bergman leading the way, I'm confident the incredible Studios team will keep putting magic out there for years to come." In the summer of 2022, it was reported that Horn would take on a consultant role at Warner Bros. Discovery during the company's transition period after Discovery was acquired by Warner Bros.

Personal Life

Horn married former model Cindy Harrell in 1983. The couple has two daughters, Cody and Cassidy, and Cody is an actress who has appeared in films such as "Magic Mike" and "Demonic."

Awards

In 2006, Horn received the Showmanship Award at the ICG Publicists Awards. In 2008, he was honored with the Milestone Award at the PGA Awards.

Real Estate

In 1985, Alan and Cindy paid $3.5 million for a very large Bel Air mansion. The home has hosted a number of very high-profile parties and political fundraisers, most notably for Barack Obama. The mansion is worth at least $25 million on its own and could fetch north of $40 million in the right market.