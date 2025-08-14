What is Casey Wasserman's Net Worth?

Casey Wasserman is an American entertainment executive, sports agent who has a net worth of $400 million. Casey Wasserman is best known as the chairman and CEO of Wasserman, a global sports marketing and talent management agency. Over the course of his career, he has built Wasserman into one of the most influential firms in the industry, representing hundreds of top athletes, coaches, and sports broadcasters, as well as managing sponsorships and brand strategies for major corporations. Wasserman has also been a prominent figure in the Olympic movement, serving as the chairman of LA 2028, the successful bid and organizing committee for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. In addition to his business and sports leadership, he is deeply involved in philanthropic and civic work, with a particular focus on education, social justice, and the arts.

Early Life

Casey Wasserman was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1974. He is the grandson of entertainment industry legend Lew Wasserman, the longtime head of MCA and a towering figure in Hollywood's history. Growing up in a family with deep connections to both business and entertainment, Wasserman developed an early interest in sports, media, and deal-making. He attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he earned a degree in political science.

Career

Wasserman began his career in investment banking before moving into professional sports ownership. In 1998, at just 24 years old, he purchased the Los Angeles Avengers of the Arena Football League. While the team was modest in size compared to major sports franchises, the ownership role allowed him to gain valuable experience in sports management and sponsorships.

In 2002, Wasserman founded Wasserman Media Group, now known simply as Wasserman. Initially focused on representing athletes in action sports and golf, the firm quickly expanded into other areas, including basketball, baseball, soccer, and Olympic sports. Under his leadership, Wasserman grew through acquisitions of other sports agencies, becoming one of the most prominent representation and marketing companies in the world. The firm's client roster has included high-profile athletes such as Russell Westbrook, Giancarlo Stanton, and Megan Rapinoe, as well as numerous sports broadcasters and coaches.

Beyond talent representation, Wasserman's business handles brand consulting, sponsorship sales, and media rights negotiations for global sports properties. His leadership style emphasizes long-term partnerships and a data-driven approach to athlete branding and corporate strategy.

LA 2028 and Olympic Leadership

In 2015, Wasserman became the chairman of the Los Angeles bid committee for the Summer Olympics. He played a central role in securing the Games for Los Angeles, ultimately leading to the city being awarded the 2028 Olympics. As chairman of LA 2028, he oversees preparations for one of the largest sporting events in the world, with a focus on utilizing existing infrastructure, promoting youth sports participation, and creating a lasting legacy for the city.

Philanthropy and Civic Engagement

Wasserman is an active philanthropist and civic leader. He serves as president and CEO of the Wasserman Foundation, which supports initiatives in education, arts and culture, health, and global issues. The foundation has funded programs for organizations such as the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), and the Challenged Athletes Foundation. He is also a trustee at CalArts and a supporter of numerous social justice causes.

Personal Life

Casey Wasserman has two children with his ex-wife.

Real Estate

In October 2018, Casey listed his Beverly Hills home for sale for $125 million. He built the 18,000 square-foot home on a triple lot. Two of the lots belonged to his grandparents. The third lot was acquired from the estate of Frank Sinatra. Casey razed the structures on all three lots and built one mega-mansion on the property. The house, which sits on 3 acres, has an 85-foot infinity pool and parking for as many as 30 cars. The house finally sold in June 2020 for $68 million to music mogul David Geffen. In August 2020, Casey paid $23 million for a new home in Beverly Hills.