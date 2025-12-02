Zack Bogue Net Worth

What is Zack Bogue's net worth?

Zachary "Zack" Bogue is an American investor and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $600 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife, Marissa Mayer, who was the 20th employee of Google and then served as the CEO of Yahoo from 2012 to 2017.

Zack is the co-founder of Data Collective, one of the premier venture firms focused on deep-tech and data-driven companies. Over the course of his career he has helped build and scale a portfolio that includes breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotech, and enterprise software. Bogue began his professional life as a corporate attorney before shifting into tech operations and investment, eventually becoming a founder, early-stage backer, and strategic advisor to dozens of companies at the intersection of science and advanced computing.

Early Life

Zachary Bogue was born in 1975 and raised in Colorado. He attended Harvard University, where he graduated with a degree in Environmental Science and Public Policy. After completing his undergraduate studies, he earned a law degree from Georgetown University. The combination of policy, environmental analysis, and legal training would later shape his interest in data-intensive businesses and scientific innovation.

Early Career

Bogue began his career practicing law at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a major Silicon Valley firm known for representing technology startups. His exposure to early-stage companies sparked a transition into operational and investment roles. After leaving legal practice, he served as a real estate operator and later co-founded several ventures, including a San Francisco coworking and founders' community that helped support emerging entrepreneurs.

Data Collective and Venture Investing

Bogue's most significant professional chapter began when he co-founded Data Collective, also known as DCVC. The firm was built on the belief that the next generation of transformative companies would be rooted in advanced computation, large-scale data, machine learning, and scientific research. Under his leadership, DCVC backed startups working on everything from national security technologies to next-gen factories, climate solutions, genomics, and space systems.

The firm developed a reputation for identifying technically challenging but commercially promising fields long before they became mainstream themes in venture capital. Bogue has been involved in raising multibillion-dollar funds and guiding founders through growth, regulation, product challenges, and capital strategy. His work at DCVC helped establish the firm as a leading investor in deep-tech and frontier-technology companies.

Personal Life

Zack Bogue married Marissa Mayer in 2009. Mayer was one of the earliest employees at Google and later became CEO of Yahoo, which elevated the couple's public profile significantly. They have three children together: a son and twin daughters. Beyond technology and investing, the couple has been active in philanthropy, particularly in education, science, and local community initiatives. They have also supported several civic projects in San Francisco, where they have lived for many years.

Real Estate

Bogue and Mayer have been involved in several notable real estate transactions. One of their most publicized acquisitions was a historic San Francisco mansion located in the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood, which they purchased for approximately $5 million early in their marriage and extensively renovated. The home became well known after Mayer used the ground floor to host curated events and gatherings for local families and tech figures.

They are also long-time owners of a large residence in Palo Alto that Mayer purchased before their marriage, which served as the couple's primary home during her years at Google and Yahoo. In addition to their Bay Area holdings, the couple has owned properties in Tahoe and other locations, reflecting a broad interest in architecture, historic preservation, and large-scale renovation projects.