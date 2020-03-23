Yoshiaki Tsutsumi Net Worth

How much is Yoshiaki Tsutsumi Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenExecutives
Yoshiaki Tsutsumi Net Worth:
$500 Million

Yoshiaki Tsutsumi net worth: Yoshiaki Tsutsumi is a Japanese businessman who has a net worth of $500 million. He is best known for being the wealthiest person in the world during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Yoshiaki Tsutsumi was born in Japan in May 1934. He had extensive real estate investments made through the Seibu Corporation, leading him to be known as the wealthiest person in the world from 1987 to 1994 during the Japanese economic bubble. Tsutsumi was involved in a series of scandals and arrested in 2005, leading his net worth to drop dramatically.

STR/AFP via Getty Images

He inherited the Seibu Corporation in 1964 at 30 years old after his father Tasujiro Tsutsumi passed away and he feuded with his half-brother Seiji Tsutsumi. Yoshiaki Tsutsumi had a stadium built in Tokyo to house the Seibu Lions professional baseball team. He was also an integral part of bringing Nagano the 1998 Winter Olympics. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison in 2005 and was find five million yen. He is a still a major shareholder in Seibu Holdings.

Yoshiaki Tsutsumi Net Worth

Net Worth:$500 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion