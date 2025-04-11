What is Warren Littlefield's Net Worth?

Warren Littlefield is an American television executive who has a net worth of $25 million. Warren Littlefield served as the president of NBC Entertainment from 1991 to 1998. During that time, he oversaw the creation of numerous popular shows, such as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Frasier," "Friends," "ER," and "3rd Rock from the Sun." Previously, as senior and executive vice president of NBC Entertainment under Brandon Tartikoff in the 1980s, he oversaw the creation of "Cheers," "The Cosby Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Seinfeld."

Early Life and Education

Warren Littlefield was born on May 11, 1952 in Montclair, New Jersey. After graduating from Montclair High School, he attended Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York, from which he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

NBC Entertainment

Littlefield joined NBC Entertainment in 1979. In the 1980s, he became the protégé of new NBC Entertainment president Brandon Tartikoff, and rose to the rank of senior and executive vice president. Under Tartikoff, Littlefield oversaw the creation of the sitcom "Cheers" in 1982. Over the subsequent years, he oversaw the creation of such other hit sitcoms as "The Cosby Show" and "The Golden Girls." At the end of the decade, NBC launched the sitcom "Seinfeld," which became one of its longest-running and most highly acclaimed. Littlefield went on to succeed Tartikoff as president of NBC Entertainment in 1991. He remained in the position until he was succeeded by Scott Sassa in 1998.

In the 1996 television movie, "The Late Shift," Warren was portrayed by actor Bob Balaban.

Littlefield helped develop numerous popular shows for NBC during his presidential tenure through 1998, including the sitcoms "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Wings," "Mad About You," "Frasier," "Friends," "NewsRadio," "3rd Rock from the Sun," and "Will & Grace." He also oversaw the creation of "Sisters," the medical drama series "ER," and the police drama series "Homicide: Life on the Street." These and other shows won a plethora of accolades between them, including bounteous Emmy and SAG Awards. In 2012, Littlefield co-authored a book with T. R. Pearson about his time at NBC entitled "Top of the Rock: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV."

Post-NBC

Since leaving NBC, Littlefield has executive-produced a number of television series for various networks and streaming services. They have included the FX crime dramedy series "Fargo," the Hulu dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale," and the FX thriller series "The Old Man." Littlefield was also an executive producer on the short-lived ABC mockumentary series "My Generation," which aired in the fall of 2010.

Onscreen Appearances

Littlefield has occasionally appeared in front of the camera in cameo appearances. In the series finale of "Cheers," the first show whose creation he oversaw, he can be seen sitting at the bar. Littlefield also had a cameo on the HBO sitcom "The Larry Sanders Show" in 1997, and one in the black comedy film "Love Stinks" in 1999.

Personal Life

With his wife Theresa, Littlefield has a son named Graham and a daughter named Emily.

Real Estate

In March 1990, Warren paid $2.275 million for a mansion in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Today this home is worth $10-12 million.