What Is Trinny Woodall's Net Worth?

Trinny Woodall is a British businesswoman, beauty entrepreneur, television personality, and author who has a net worth of $200 million. Trinny Woodall founded the cosmetics brand Trinny London, and she hosted the BBC reality series "What Not to Wear" with Susannah Constantine for five seasons, beginning in 2001. Trinny and Susannah wrote a fashion column for the newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" before becoming the hosts of "What Not to Wear." The duo has also co-written several books, including "Ready 2 Dress: How to Have Style Without Following Fashion" (2000), "What You Wear Can Change Your Life" (2004), "Trinny and Susannah: The Survival Guide" (2006), and "The Body Shape Bible" (2007). Woodall and Constantine's books have reached #1 on both the "New York Times" and "Sunday Times" bestseller lists. In 2023, Trinny published "Fearless," which is described as "the definitive how to guide for finding your style, boosting your confidence and living your best life."

Early Life

Trinny Woodall was born Sarah-Jane Duncanson Woodall on February 8, 1964, in Marylebone, London, England. She grew up with five older siblings, including three half-siblings from her father's previous marriage. Trinny's maternal grandfather, Sir John Duncanson, was the controller of the British steel industry during the last two years of World War II and was later the managing director of the British Iron and Steel Federation and the shipbuilding company Lithgows. Woodall's father worked as a banker. Trinny attended boarding schools in England, Germany, and France, and she also studied at Baston School for Girls. At the age of five, she was sent home from school after she cut off a classmate's braid, and she earned the nickname Trinny after family friend Ronald Searle, the creator of the "St Trinian" cartoons, compared her to a mischievous St Trinian girl.

Career

In 1996, Woodall and Susannah Constantine began writing a column, "Ready to Wear," for "The Daily Telegraph," and it ran for the next seven years. In 2001, they started co-hosting the BBC series "What Not to Wear," and they won a Royal Television Society Award for the show the following year. Trinny and Susannah frequently served as fashion and makeover experts on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." In 2006, they began co-hosting "Trinny & Susannah Undress…" on ITV. Woodall has also appeared on television shows such as "Friday Night with Jonathan Ross," "Top Gear," "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway," "The Sharon Osbourne Show," "The View," "The Today Show," "Good Morning America," and "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Trinny Woodall

In 2017, she founded Trinny London, a cosmetics brand meant to "offer effortless, personalised beauty to people of all ages." According to the official website, Trinny London is "one of Europe's fastest-growing beauty brands." The brand reportedly generates north of $70 million per year in revenue.

Personal Life

Trinny married Jonathan Elichaoff, an entrepreneur and former drummer, in 1999, and they welcomed a daughter, Lyla, on October 28, 2003. The couple separated in 2007 and divorced two years later. Elichaoff went bankrupt before their divorce was finalized, and after he died by suicide in 2014, the trustee in Jonathan's bankruptcy attempted to void the divorce settlement and force Woodall to be responsible for her ex-husband's bankruptcy debts (approximately £300,000). The trustee's claim was rejected after the case proceeded to the High Court. In 2013, Trinny started dating Charles Saatchi six weeks after his divorce from Food Network star Nigella Lawson. Nigella ended the marriage after paparazzi photos were released showing Charles strangling her. Woodall claimed that she was not aware of the incident. Trinny and Charles split up in 2023.

Awards

In 2003, Woodall and Susannah Constantine won a Royal Television Society, UK award for Best Presenter (Factual) for "What Not to Wear." In 2020, Trinny received an Achiever Award from the CEW Achiever Awards, and in 2021, LDC named her one of the Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders and gave her The Digital Disruptor Award.

Real Estate

In 2011, Woodall paid £2.95 million for a 2,860-square-foot home in the Notting Hill area of London. She put the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home on the market for £4.975 million in November 2017.