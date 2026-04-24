What is Toya Bush-Harris' net worth?

Toya Bush-Harris is an American reality television personality, entrepreneur, and former pharmaceutical sales representative who has a net worth of $4 million.

Toya Bush-Harris is best known for her long-running role on Bravo's "Married to Medicine." Since joining the show as an original cast member in 2013, Toya has become one of its most recognizable and outspoken figures, known for her candid personality and willingness to share the realities of her personal and financial life. Prior to television fame, she built a successful career in education and pharmaceutical sales, working with major corporate clients. Over time, she has leveraged her platform to expand into entrepreneurship, authoring a children's book, launching a wine-related business, and becoming active in real estate development. Her journey from corporate professional to reality TV star and businesswoman has made her a central figure in the franchise.

Early Life and Education

Toya Bush-Harris was born on April 15, 1976, and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Growing up in a hardworking environment, she developed a strong sense of ambition and independence that would later shape her career choices.

She attended Tennessee State University before going on to earn a Master's degree in Education from the University of Phoenix. Her academic background laid the groundwork for her early professional career.

Career

Before entering the world of reality television, Toya began her career as an educator before transitioning into pharmaceutical sales, where she represented several Fortune 500 companies. Her work in the corporate sector provided financial stability and business experience that would later support her entrepreneurial ventures.

In 2013, she became an original cast member on Married to Medicine, appearing alongside cast members such as Jacqueline Walters, Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Mariah Huq, and Gregory Lunceford. Over more than a decade on the show, Toya evolved from a stay-at-home mother into a business-minded personality with multiple income streams.

She authored the children's book "Sleepy Head Please Go To Bed!" and later partnered with Kendall-Jackson Winery to launch a boutique wine club, capitalizing on her well-known interest in wine. In addition, Toya has been actively involved in real estate, buying, building, and selling custom homes in the Atlanta area.

Personal Life

Toya met her future husband, Eugene Harris, at a speed-dating event in Detroit while he was completing his medical residency. The couple quickly formed a connection and later relocated to Atlanta, where they built their life together.

They are married and have two sons, Ashton and Avery. Throughout her time on "Married to Medicine," Toya has been known for her openness about her family's challenges, including widely publicized tax issues and financial struggles. Rather than avoiding these topics, she has used her platform to document her journey toward improved financial literacy and stability, offering viewers a candid look at both the highs and lows of her personal life.