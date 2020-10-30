Susan Alfond net worth: Susan Alfond is an American investor who has a net worth of $1.4 billion. She is best known for being the daughter of shoe entrepreneur Harold Alfond. Susan is the richest person in the state of Maine.

Susan Alfond was born in 1946. She is the daughter of Harold Alfond and Dorothy Alfond. Her father Harold founded the Dexter Shoe Company in 1958. He sold that company to Warren Buffett for $433 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock in 1958. Susan Alfond is the sister of Bill Alfond, Peter Alfond, and Ted Alfond. She has been named the richest person in the state of Maine. She has three children. Her father Harold Alfond established the first factory outlet store. He owned part of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox which is now in the hands of his sons. Susan's mother Dorothy Alfond passed away in 2005. Her nephew Justin Alfond is the son of Bill Alfond and was elected to the Maine Senate in 2008 before being elected Senate President in 2012.