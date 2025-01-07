What Is Steven Bartlett's Net Worth?

Steven Bartlett is a British entrepreneur, investor, author, and podcaster who has a net worth of $50 million. Steven Bartlett is the founder of Social Chain, a social media marketing company, and the Web3 development platform Thirdweb, and he began appearing on BBC One's "Dragons' Den" as an investor in 2021. Bartlett also founded Flight Group, which includes Flight Fund, Flight Books, Flight Story, and Flight Studio. Steven launched the podcast "The Diary of a CEO" in 2017, and in 2024, it was ranked one of the five most popular podcasts on Spotify. Bartlett has published the books "Happy Sexy Millionaire" (2021) and "The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life" (2023). "Happy Sexy Millionaire" made it onto the "Sunday Times" bestseller list, and "The Diary of a CEO" was shortlisted for The British Book Awards' Book of the Year award. Steven was inducted into the Manchester Hall of Fame in 2020.

Early Life

Steven Bartlett was born Steven Cliff Bartlett on August 26, 1992, in Botswana. He is the son of a Nigerian mother and an English father. Steven's mother left school when she was seven years old and couldn't read or write, and his father works as a structural engineer. At the age of two, Bartlett moved to Plymouth, England, with his family. He attended Plymstock School until his expulsion in sixth form. Steven later enrolled at Manchester Metropolitan University but ended up dropping out after one lecture.

Career

In 2013, Bartlett founded the online messaging board Wallpark. The following year, he co-founded the social media marketing company Social Chain with Dominic McGregor. In 2019, it was reported that Steven and Wanja Oberhof would be jointly managing Social Chain after it merged with the German retailer Lumaland. At the time of the merger, Social Chain was reportedly valued at €186M, and the company became known as The Social Chain AG. The company was listed on Xetra and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, where its value was listed as more than $200 million. Bartlett stepped down as CEO of the company in 2020. In the fall of 2021, Social Chain AG was valued at $600 million on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's prime standard.

As of mid-2022, the Social Chain AG holding company included 64 companies. Steven told "The Times" that although he was no longer CEO of Social Chain AG, he retained a "significant" shareholding in the company and was under contract with them to work "on a range of strategic matters."

In a strange twist, in 2023, Social Chain was reportedly acquired for just £7.7m.

Bartlett also founded the Web3 startup Thirdweb, and within nine months of going live, it raised $5 million seed investment as well as an additional $24 million. The startup was valued at $160 million during Series A funding. In late 2020, Steven created Catena Capital, a private equity company, and a few months later, he became a non-executive director of the meal replacement company Huel.

Personal Life

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Bartlett rapped under the name "Lyricist." In a 2023 interview with "The Telegraph," Steven said that he had "a seven-year-old French bulldog named after Kanye West's 'The Life of Pablo' album." In 2019, Bartlett went undercover as a teacher as part of the Channel 4 program "The Secret Teacher." Steven is an advocate of the homelessness initiative Homewards, which was established by William, Prince of Wales, and in September 2023, he accompanied Prince William on Royal visits throughout Bournemouth.