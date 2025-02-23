What is Steve Gold's Net Worth?

Steve Gold is a real estate agent and reality television personality who has a net worth of $10 million. The founder and president of the Gold Group in New York City, Steve Gold is one of the real estate agents featured on the Bravo reality television series "Million Dollar Listing New York." Previously, Gold modeled for various fashion brands, including Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani.

Early Life and Education

Steve Gold was born on March 1, 1985 in Stamford, Connecticut to Nancy and Richard. He has two older sisters. Growing up, he participated in numerous sports, including sailboat racing, ice hockey, boxing, and surfing. For his higher education, Gold went to New York University, graduating in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and marketing.

Career Beginnings

Gold began his career as a model, signing with his first agency when he was just 17. He went on to model for such top fashion brands as Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, and Giorgio Armani. While studying at NYU, Gold walked in several fashion shows. He kept modeling until work became more scarce, at which point he transitioned to a career in finance and real estate. Toward the end of his time at NYU, Gold interned for the Carlyle Group, a financial services corporation.

Real Estate Career

In 2007, Gold became a real estate agent for Brown Harris Stevens in New York City. Thanks to his connections in the city's fashion industry, he was able to develop a substantial client base that included such major names as Brian Atwood and Riccardo Tisci. From 2010 to 2013, Gold served as the vice president of Douglas Elliman, and in 2011 he made his first multi-million-dollar deal, representing the buyer of a $5 million townhouse in Soho. In 2013, he joined TOWN Residential, which resulted in a major increase in his sales volume. By 2018, Gold had over $100 million in listing inventory, and had sold over $500 million of real estate with TOWN. Meanwhile, he founded his own real estate company, the Gold Group.

Million Dollar Listing New York

Gold became more widely known in 2017 when he joined the Bravo reality television series "Million Dollar Listing New York." A spinoff of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," the show follows the lives and careers of luxury real estate agents who represent wealthy property owners in New York City. Gold was featured on the show from season six through the ninth and final season in 2021. Other real estate agents on the show include Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant, and Tyler Whitman.

Charity

Significantly involved in charity, Gold supports such groups as amfAR, FreeArts NYC, and the Foundation for AIDS Research. He has also served as a spokesperson for the Nassau County SPCA, being an animal lover who adopted his dog Pablo from an animal shelter.

Personal Life

Previously, Gold dated New York socialite Brittny Gastineau. He then began a relationship with Luiza Gawlowska, whom he started living with in early 2019. That summer, the couple had a daughter named Rose.

Gold likes to keep fit, and does frequent weight training. He trains at the DogPound gym in Hudson Square and works out at Chelsea Piers, where he also plays basketball and swims. Gold divides his time living between New York City and Southampton, New York.