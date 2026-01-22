Sophie Stanbury Net Worth

What is Sophie Stanbury's net worth?

Sophie Stanbury is an English businesswoman and reality television personality who has a net worth of $15 million.

Sophie Stanbury is best known for her appearances on Bravo's "Ladies of London." She became publicly visible through her proximity to London's upper social circles and later through her on-screen relationship dynamics, which played out prominently during the show's later seasons. Unlike castmates who entered the series with established business brands or media profiles, Sophie's role was more closely tied to her personal life, friendships, and marriage, which ultimately became central to her storyline.

Sophie joined "Ladies of London" during its third season, a period marked by heightened interpersonal conflict and shifting alliances. Her arrival coincided with the unraveling of several long-standing relationships, most notably her friendship with Caroline Stanbury, which deteriorated publicly on the show. That fallout became one of the season's most talked-about arcs and contributed to Sophie's recognition among viewers, even as the series approached its conclusion. While "Ladies of London" ended after three seasons, Sophie's time on the show permanently linked her name to the Bravo reality television ecosystem and the broader fascination with British high society.

Early Life

Sophie Stanbury was born Sophie Stanbury in England and was raised in an affluent social environment shaped by traditional British upper-class norms. While many details of her early childhood have remained private, she grew up surrounded by wealth, social expectation, and close-knit elite circles. This background placed her naturally within the same social orbit as many of the women later featured on "Ladies of London," long before cameras entered the picture.

Her education and early adult life followed a conventional upper-society trajectory, centered on family, social obligations, and private networks rather than public-facing career ambition. Prior to reality television, Sophie was largely unknown outside those circles.

Reality Television

Sophie joined "Ladies of London" in season three, which aired in 2016. Her casting was notable because she entered the show not as a neutral newcomer but as a longtime friend of Caroline Stanbury, one of the series' central figures. That friendship quickly fractured under the pressures of filming, personal loyalty, and unresolved tensions, becoming a major narrative thread during the season.

Her storyline focused heavily on her marriage, social standing, and the emotional toll of public scrutiny. The tension between Sophie and Caroline ultimately marked the end of their friendship and contributed to the show's increasingly fractured group dynamic. "Ladies of London" was canceled in 2017, making Sophie a one-season cast member, but her involvement remains memorable due to the intensity and personal nature of the conflicts she faced.

Personal Life

Sophie was married to Alexander "Alex" Stanbury, the brother of Caroline Stanbury. Their marriage became a subject of public attention during the third season of "Ladies of London," as it was revealed to be under significant strain. The couple divorced in 2016, a development that further complicated Sophie's social relationships and played a role in her falling out with Caroline.

Since her divorce and the end of the show, Sophie has largely stepped away from public life. Unlike many reality television personalities, she did not pursue extended media exposure, brand partnerships, or additional television roles, choosing instead to return to a more private existence outside the spotlight.