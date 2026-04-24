Category:
Richest BusinessExecutives
Net Worth:
$3.5 Million
  1. What Is Simone Whitmore's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Medical Career
  4. Television And Public Profile
  5. Personal Life
Last Updated: April 24, 2026

What is Simone Whitmore's net worth?

Simone Whitmore is an American doctor and reality television star who has a net worth of $3.5 million.

Simone Whitmore is best known for her long-running role on Bravo's "Married to Medicine." A board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with more than three decades of experience, Dr. Simone has built a respected medical career while also becoming one of the most recognizable and authentic voices on reality television. Since the show's debut in 2013, she has stood out for her blunt honesty, signature loud laugh, and willingness to share both triumphs and struggles in her personal life. Balancing her responsibilities as a physician, business owner, wife, and mother, Whitmore has earned a reputation as both a skilled medical professional and a relatable public figure who openly discusses real-life challenges.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Simone Whitmore was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Her childhood was marked by significant challenges, including the absence of her biological parents for long periods due to personal struggles, including her father's issues with substance use and incarceration. As a result, she was largely raised by a supportive teacher and her stepmother, who helped provide stability during difficult times.

Despite these obstacles, Whitmore developed a strong sense of independence and determination. She excelled academically and moved to Atlanta to attend Spelman College, where she earned a degree in Biology with a pre-med focus. She later attended East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine, graduating in 1993. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Boston Medical Center in 1997.

Medical Career

Dr. Simone has more than 30 years of experience as a practicing OB/GYN. After briefly working in Memphis, she relocated to the Atlanta area in 1999, where she continued to build her career.

In 2004, she made a major entrepreneurial move by opening her own practice, North Perimeter OB/GYN, located in Duluth, Georgia. As the founder and lead physician, she has built a strong reputation for her patient care, particularly her approachable bedside manner and commitment to comprehensive women's health services. She also holds admitting privileges at Northside Hospital, further solidifying her standing within the local medical community.

Simone Whitmore (L) and Quad Webb (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Television and Public Profile

In 2013, Whitmore became an original cast member of Married to Medicine, appearing alongside fellow cast members such as Jacqueline Walters, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, and Gregory Lunceford. Over the years, she has become one of the show's central figures, known for her authenticity, humor, and candid approach to conflict.

Her presence on the show has allowed her to expand her influence beyond medicine, giving audiences insight into the realities of balancing a demanding medical career with family life and personal relationships.

Personal Life

Simone met her husband, Cecil Whitmore, during her college years while she attended Spelman College and he attended nearby Morehouse College. The couple married in 1997 and have two sons, Miles and Michael.

Their marriage has been a major storyline on "Married to Medicine," showcasing both deep love and significant challenges. In 2018, after more than two decades together, the couple filed for divorce following years of built-up tension. However, in a rare turn of events for reality television, they reconciled during the Season 5 reunion and ultimately called off the divorce.

Since then, Simone and Cecil have been open about the work required to rebuild their relationship, including navigating parenting challenges as their sons transitioned into adulthood. Their candid discussions about finances, family responsibilities, and long-term commitment have resonated with viewers and contributed to Simone's reputation as one of the most genuine figures on the show.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
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