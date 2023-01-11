Shep Rose Net Worth:

What is Shep Rose's Net Worth and Salary?

Shep Rose is a businessman, investor, and television personality who has a net worth of $5 million. Shep Rose is best known for starring on the Bravo reality television series "Southern Charm." On the show, which follows the personal and professional lives of affluent residents of Charleston, South Carolina, he has showcased his various business ventures, including his restaurants the Palace Hotel and the Commodore. For his work on Southern Charm, he is paid $25,000 per episode. Rose also serves as the host and subject of the spinoff reality series "RelationShep," which premiered on Bravo in late 2017.

Early Life and Education

Shep Rose was born as William Shepard Rose III on September 27, 1980 on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to William Jr. and Frances. He comes from a long line of old money, and has a brother named Whitaker and a sister named Katherine who both grew up to become lawyers. As a teenager, Rose went to Episcopal High School. He went on to attend the University of Georgia, where he studied business, before transferring to Vanderbilt University.

Southern Charm

Rose rose to national attention in 2014 when he began starring on the Bravo reality television series "Southern Charm." A look behind the scenes at contemporary aristocracy in the Southern United States, the show follows the personal and professional lives of wealthy residents of Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to Rose, main cast members have included Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis, and Austen Kroll.

Other Endeavors

In late 2017, Rose began hosting the reality show "RelationShep," a spinoff of "Southern Charm." The series tracks the forever bachelor as he searches for love across the country with the help of some friends playing cupid. Meanwhile, beyond television, Rose is involved in a number of business endeavors. He operates a clothing brand called Shep Gear, and invests in various local restaurants and bars. Notably, he owns the restaurants the Palace Hotel and the Commodore. Rose also claims to have sold real estate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Notorious for his bachelorhood and playboy lifestyle, Rose has dated such celebrities as Kathryn Dennis, Bella Clark, and Chelsea Meissner. From 2020 to 2022, he was in a relationship with his "Southern Charm" costar Taylor Ann Green.

Previously, Rose lived in a 1,750-square-foot, three-bed and 3.5-bathroom home in Charleston that he purchased in 2014. After spending just 14 days on the market in early 2021, the property was sold by Rose for $585,000. He also bought a beach house in South Carolina.