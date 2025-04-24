What is Shari Redstone's net worth and salary?

Shari Redstone is an American media executive who has a net worth of $500 million. Shari Redstone stands as one of the most powerful figures in American media as the chairwoman of Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS). As the controlling shareholder of this entertainment conglomerate, she oversees a vast portfolio that includes the Paramount film studio, CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, MTV, and other prominent media properties. Her rise to this position followed a complex corporate struggle that culminated in the 2019 merger between Viacom and CBS, reuniting the companies her father had previously split. Beyond her media empire stewardship, Redstone has established herself as a savvy investor through her company Advancit Capital, which focuses on early-stage ventures in media, entertainment, and technology. Her leadership has been characterized by efforts to transform traditional media businesses for the digital streaming era while navigating industry consolidation pressures. As a rare female leader in a male-dominated industry, Redstone's influence extends across entertainment, technology, and business spheres.

Skydance Acquisition

In July 2024, Skydance Media agreed to acquire National Amusements, the Redstone family's holding company, for $2.4 billion in cash. This transaction, part of a larger $8 billion merger between Skydance and Paramount, marked the end of the Redstone family's control over the media conglomerate. In addition to the $2.4 billion from the sale, Redstone was set to receive approximately $180 million in severance and other benefits. Pending regulatory approval, the deal is planned to close on July 6, 2025.

Early Life and Education

Born Shari Ellin Redstone on April 14, 1954, in Boston, Massachusetts, she grew up as the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone and Phyllis Gloria Raphael. Her father would eventually build one of the world's largest media empires through National Amusements, the family's private theater chain business.

Redstone pursued her education at Boston University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree. She continued her academic pursuits at Boston University School of Law, receiving her Juris Doctor degree, and later obtained a Master of Laws degree in taxation from Boston University as well. This legal background would prove valuable throughout her business career, particularly during complex corporate governance disputes.

Early Career

Redstone's professional journey began outside the family business. She practiced law in the Boston area, specializing in estate planning, and later worked in criminal defense. Eventually, she joined National Amusements, the theater chain company that served as the foundation of her father's media empire.

At National Amusements, Redstone demonstrated business acumen by expanding the company's international presence, particularly in Russia and Latin America. She rose to become president of the company while simultaneously serving on the boards of Viacom and CBS, gaining experience across multiple facets of the entertainment industry.

Despite her father initially favoring her brother Brent as his successor, Shari's dedication to the family business and her growing expertise in media management gradually positioned her as the heir apparent. This transition was not without conflict, as her relationship with her father experienced significant turbulence over business disagreements before eventually stabilizing.

Rise to Power

Redstone's path to becoming a media titan involved navigating complex family and corporate politics. After her brother Brent sold his stake in National Amusements in 2007, she became her father's primary business partner. However, their relationship remained complicated, with public disagreements about succession plans and corporate governance.

The most dramatic chapter in Redstone's corporate ascension came during a power struggle for control of Viacom in 2016. As her father's health declined, questions arose about his mental capacity and the influence of people in his inner circle. Shari ultimately prevailed in a boardroom battle that resulted in the ousting of then-Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and solidified her control over her father's media holdings.

Following this corporate victory, Redstone championed the reunification of Viacom and CBS, companies that her father had split in 2006. Despite resistance from CBS leadership, including then-CEO Les Moonves, she persisted. The 2018 departure of Moonves amid sexual misconduct allegations cleared a major obstacle, and in 2019, the merger was completed, creating ViacomCBS (later renamed Paramount Global).

Leadership and Vision

As chairwoman of Paramount Global, Redstone has focused on adapting the legacy media company for the streaming era. This has included the launch and expansion of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) to compete with other major streaming platforms, as well as strategic decisions about content development and distribution across the company's various brands.

Her leadership style has been described as both determined and pragmatic. While maintaining the controlling interest that gives her family significant power, she has generally allowed professional managers to run day-to-day operations while focusing on overall strategy and major corporate decisions.

Through her venture capital firm, Advancit Capital, Redstone has also demonstrated forward-thinking investment in digital media and technology startups, positioning herself at the intersection of traditional media and emerging digital platforms.

Personal Life

Redstone has been married twice and has three children. She has generally kept her personal life relatively private despite her high-profile business position. Known for her philanthropic efforts, she has supported education, healthcare research, and legal causes.