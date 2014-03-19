Seth Waugh Net Worth: Seth Waugh is an American business executive who has a net worth of $80 million. A former CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas, Seth Waugh is considered to be an architect of Deutsche Bank's expansion in the States. Having started his career upon graduation from Amherst College (where he earned dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in Economics and English), Seth has held a vast variety of positions on his way to Deutsche Bank Americas' CEO.

Some of his most notable posts include managing the Corporate Bond and International Trading desks at Salomon Brothers, 11-year tenure at Merrill Lynch in a variety of capacities in the Fixed Income Division, as well as serving as CEO of Quantitative Financial Strategies (QFS). It was in April 2000 that he joined Deutsche Bank as Regional Head of Global Markets and Equities and Vice Chairman of the Americas Executive Committee. Just one year later, he was assigned CEO of Corporate and Investment Banking in the Americas and in 2002, he was named CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas and Chairman of the Americas Executive Committee, a position he had held until 2013. As CEO, he successfully raised the bank's profile and had been spreading a major philanthropic initiative.