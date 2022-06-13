Scott Yancey Net Worth:

What is Scott Yancey's net worth?

Scott Yancey is a Las Vegas-based home flipper, author, teacher and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combine net worth with his wife, Amie Yancey. Scott Yancey is famous for his work on the A&E television show "Flipping Vegas".

Early Life

He was born Scott E. Yancy on July 9, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. He was raised in nearby Studio City. Scott attended North Hollywood High School and graduated in 1987.

Real Estate Career



His first real estate deal was at the early age of 14. After he received an insurance settlement to the tune of $30,000, he purchased a small second trust deed on a home in Studio City, California that earned him 14% interest.

During college, he was hired as a runner by real estate attorney and investor Walter J. Plumb. After college, Scott continued to work with Plumb and assisted him in several real estate transactions, including major ones like the purchase of an apartment complex with 40 units. The two worked together to convert the apartments to upscale condos. They also worked out several land deals, and ended up buying and dividing the land into over 3,000 feet of lots on which to place the luxury living quarters. Yancey began working solo, developing department stores around the Southwest states. He eventually sold his department stores and returned to real estate in 1994, when he moved to Los Vegas.

After a few more early successes, he became a full-time house flipper. Yancey really gained momentum in real estate after hearing that you could buy houses in Las Vegas for under $50,000. Today, Scott Yancey is the owner and managing partner of Goliath Company which owns and manages many income properties around Las Vegas. Together with his wife Amie, Scott buys old houses, refurbishes them then either sells them for a profit or rents them to tenants. He has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry.

Flipping Vegas

In 2010, Yancey created the A&E TV series "Flipping Vegas" alongside Lovable Scoundrels Productions. Its first episode premiered on June 18, 2011. Flipping Vegas aired for five seasons from 2011 to September 2014 and he also served as its executive producer.

Scott and his wife Amie Yancey founded Yancey Events which has events across the country including educational seminars on real estate investing.

Other Endeavors

When Yancey is not working late hours to get the job done, you can find him in his Porsche on a racetrack somewhere on the West Coast. Yancey wrote and published a book about real estate called Go Time in 2012 and another book titled Flipping Your Way to Real Estate Profits in 2015. His education business attracts over 250,000 students per year. He has also developed retail department stores in Las Vegas, Tempe, Arizona, and Provo, Utah.

Personal Life

Yancey married Amie in January 2000. They have three dogs, two horses, two pigs, and a mini donkey. Scott suffers from ADHD.