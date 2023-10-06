What is Savannah James's Net Worth?

Savannah James is a businesswoman and philanthropist who has a net worth of $100 million. In 2013, she married her high school sweetheart, NBA star LeBron James, with whom she has three children. Among her career endeavors, James launched the mentorship program Women of Our Future and the annual I PROM-ise Makeover event, both in Akron, Ohio.

Early Life and Education

Savannah James was born as Savannah Brinson on August 27, 1986 in Akron, Ohio, the youngest of five children of Jennifer and JK. As a teenager, she attended Buchtel High School, where she was a cheerleader and softball player.

Relationship with LeBron James

Savannah first met LeBron James in 2002 when she was a sophomore at Buchtel High School and he was a junior at St. Vincent-St. Mary, rival schools in Akron, Ohio. After getting his number, Savannah went to one of his high school basketball games. As they grew closer, dinner dates ensued at Applebees and Outback Steakhouse. In 2004, when Savannah was a high school senior and LeBron was in his rookie NBA season, the couple had their first child, LeBron Jr., better known as Bronny. They had their second child, Bryce, three years later.

On New Year's Eve in 2011, LeBron proposed to Savannah, and in 2013, they got married in San Diego, California at the Capella Chapel Grand Del Mar Hotel. The pair went on to have their third child, Zhuri, in 2014. Two years later, the James family moved to Cleveland, Ohio so LeBron could rejoin his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, which he subsequently helped lead to an NBA championship. In 2018, the family relocated to Los Angeles after LeBron chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers. Five years after that, Savannah celebrated her husband becoming the all-time leading scorer in the NBA when he accomplished the feat at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Career

Savannah James has a successful career as a businesswoman and philanthropist. When she lived in Miami, Florida during her husband's tenure with the Miami Heat, she ran the Juice Spot, a juicery in the Brickell neighborhood. Later, she launched a furniture line with her husband called Home Court. On the philanthropic side of things, James established the mentorship program Women of Our Future. Started in 2017, it provides one-on-one counseling and support to young girls in Akron, Ohio. James also runs the annual I PROM-ise Makeover event, which gives students in Akron the opportunity to score free prom attire. Among her other philanthropic endeavors, she supports the Akron Community Foundation and the YWCA of Greater Cleveland, and gives back through the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Although a highly private person, James is very visible online. In addition to her Instagram account, which boasts over two million followers, she created a YouTube channel with her daughter called "All Things Zhuri." James has also modeled, appearing on the cover of The Cut magazine for the May/June 2023 issue.