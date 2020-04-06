Sarah Baeumler Net Worth:

Sarah Baeumler is a Canadian television personality and designer who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband Brian Baeumler. She is best known for co-starring on the reality TV series Bryan Inc. with her husband.

Sarah Baeumler was born in March 1978. She married Bryan Bauemler in 2004 and the couple has four children together. Sarah appeared with her husband on the HGTV Canada television series Bryan Inc. from 2016 to 2018. The couple purchased an abandoned Caribbean resort in the Bahamas in 2017 and renovated it into a luxury resort called Caerula Mar Club that they own and operate. The series Bryan Inc. also featured their children Quentyn "Q" Baeumler, Charlotte Baeumler, Lincoln "Link" Baeumler, and Josephine "JoJo" Baeumler. Bryan Baeumler has also starred on the HGTV and HGTV Canada TV series Disaster DIY from 2007 to 2011, House of Bryan from 2010 to 2015, and Leave it to Bryan from 2012 to 2017.