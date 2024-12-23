What is Ross Brawn's net worth?

Ross Brawn is an English former motorsport engineer who has a net worth of $150 million. Ross Brawn's legacy in Formula 1 extends beyond his championship victories. He is widely respected for his calm, methodical approach to racing and his ability to nurture talent, both in engineering teams and drivers. His contributions to the sport have helped shape modern Formula 1, both technically and strategically.

Ross Brawn is one of Formula 1's most successful technical directors and team principals, known for his strategic brilliance and engineering expertise. His career in motorsport began in the 1970s with March Engineering, before joining Williams F1 as an aerodynamicist in 1978.

Brawn made his first major impact at Benetton in the 1990s, serving as Technical Director during Michael Schumacher's first two world championships in 1994 and 1995. His partnership with Schumacher would become legendary in F1 history. In 1997, both men moved to Ferrari, where Brawn played a crucial role in ending the team's two-decade championship drought. Brawn is considered to be the mastermind behind driver Michael Schumacher's seven world championship titles.

Early Life and Education

Ross Brawn was born on November 23, 1954 in Ashton-under-Lyne, England. Growing up, he developed an interest in engineering, and often went to Belle Vue Stadium to see motor racing. When he was 11, Brawn moved with his family to Berkshire, where his father landed a job. There, he attended Reading School. In 1971, Brawn became an apprentice in mechanical craft at the Atomic Energy Research Establishment in Harwell.

Motorsport Career

In 1976, Brawn joined the motorsport manufacturer March Engineering as a milling machine operator. He subsequently became a mechanic for the company's Formula 3 racing team. In 1978, Brawn was hired as a machinist for Frank Williams's newly created team. Rising through the ranks, he landed a job in the R&D department and then became an aerodynamicist. In 1985, Brawn joined the Haas Lola team; he went on to help design the Lola THL1 and THL2 Formula One racing cars used by the team. After the team left Formula One at the end of the 1986 season, Brawn joined Arrows, where he designed the Arrows A10 car and its A10B update. For the 1989 season, he designed the Arrows A11. Later that season, Brawn moved to Jaguar, and in the early 1990s was the lead designer on the Jaguar XJR-14 that won the 1991 World Sportscar Championship. He subsequently returned to Formula One, becoming technical director of the Benetton team. With driver Michael Schumacher, Brawn helped Benetton win consecutive World Drivers' Championships in 1994 and 1995, as well as the World Constructors' Championship in 1995. In late 1996, Brawn followed Schumacher to Ferrari, where the pair continued their success. From 1999 to 2004, Brawn helped lead Schumacher and Ferrari to six consecutive Constructors' Championship titles. He also helped win five consecutive Drivers' titles from 2000 to 2004.

In late 2007, it was announced that Brawn would become the new team principal of Honda. However, Honda left Formula One in late 2008, putting Brawn's position into limbo. In 2009, the team was bought out, with Brawn taking a controlling stake of 54%. He renamed the team Brawn GP and entered the 2009 Formula One World Championship. Brawn ended up leading the team to a Constructors' Championship, and helped lead Jenson Button to a Drivers' Championship. After the 2009 season, Brawn GP was bought out by Daimler AG, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz. Brawn remained the team principal going forward. The Mercedes team won its first race in 2012, when Nico Rosberg won the Chinese Grand Prix. In 2013, Rosberg won in Monaco and Britain, and Lewis Hamilton won in Hungary. At the end of the season, Brawn left Mercedes. He went on to announce his retirement from Formula One in early 2014. Brawn returned to motorsport in early 2017 as managing director of the Formula One Group; he also became motor sports and technical director. He remained in these roles until late 2022, when he confirmed his retirement from Formula One.

Charitable Activities

A member of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Brawn established the Brawn Lifeboat Challenge in 2010 to fund a new vessel for the River Thames in London. The venture raised £360,000 for a new E-class lifeboat that was launched in 2012. Two years later, Brawn became a patron of the charity Hope for Tomorrow, which provides mobile cancer care units to NHS trusts.

Personal Life

With his wife Jean, Brawn has two daughters named Amy and Helen. He lives in Stoke Row, and spends his free time gardening and fishing. For his services to motorsport, Brawn has received honorary doctorate degrees from Brunel University of London and Heriot-Watt University.