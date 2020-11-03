Roger Schnabel net worth: Roger Schnabel is an American businessman and reality TV personality who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for appearing on the reality TV series Gold Rush.

Roger Schnabel is the part owner of the Big Nugget Mine. He is married to Nancy Schnabel and is the father of Parker and Payson Schnabel and the son of John Schnabel. Roger Schnabel appeared on the reality TV series Gold Rush from 2011 to 2019. From 2017 to 2019 he appeared in episodes of the series Gold Rush: Parker's Trail. Roger Schnabel has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Gold Rush: The Dirt and Gold Rush: South America. He became a recurring guest star on Gold Rush in season two. Gold Rush began airing on the Discovery Channel in 2010. The show followers many family run mining companies in their gold rush efforts.