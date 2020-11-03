Richard Uihlein Net Worth

Richard Uihlein net worth: Richard Uihlein is an American businessman who has a net worth of $800 million. He is best known for being the founder of Uline.

Richard Uihlein was born in 1945. He graduated from Stanford University in 1967. Richard Uihlein is a descendent of the brewers of Schlitz beer and is the great grandson of August Uihlein. He worked in international sales for General Binding Corporation in 1980. That year he founded the shipping supplies company Uline. He has been a Republican donor for years. Richard Uihlein donated at least $5 million in 2014 and $22 million in 2016. In 2018 he made $37.7 million worth of political contributions. In 2020 Richard Uihlein donated $1.5 million to Donald Trump's America First Action super Pac and another $50 million to Republican groups. He was criticized in 2020 for declaring that the coronavirus pandemic was overhyped. His family owns the EAU Holdings resort in Wisconsin.

