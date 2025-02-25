What is Raymond Huger's net worth?

Raymond Huger is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Raymond Huger is best known to the public as the husband of Karen Huger from Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Potomac." She rhas referred to him as "the black Bill Gates." While he maintains a more reserved presence compared to his wife's vibrant personality on the show, Raymond has established himself as a successful business executive with decades of experience in the technology and consulting sectors.

Maryland Mansion

In August 2016, Karen and Raymond sold their longtime home in Potomac, Maryland, for $1.685 million, which was significantly less than its original $2.5 million list price. After selling the Potomac home, the Hugers appear to have rented a mansion in Great Falls, Virginia, for around $8,000 per month.

Tax Issues

In July 2017, it was revealed that the Hugers were dealing with some serious tax issues, with Raymond allegedly personally owing $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes and his company allegedly owing $3 million. It was also revealed that the government had a $1.468 million lien on their Potomac home at the time it was sold in 2016.

Paradigm Solutions

Founded by Raymond in 1991. Paradigm Solutions specialized in cybersecurity and enterprise IT solutions, serving clients across federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Intelligence Community. Their services included network security monitoring, software engineering, data center design and upgrades, and management of security and network operations centers. Major clients included the Federal Aviation Administration, Defense Information Systems Agency, and the Departments of State, Energy, and Treasury.

Raymond took Paradigm public in 2004 on the "Over the Counter" (OTC) market under the ticker symbol "PDHO." In early 2006, its stock traded at $1.60 per share with around 20.5 million shares outstanding, which implied a market value of around $39 million.

In 2011, a government contractor called CACI International INC. reportedly acquired Paradigm Holdings for $61.6 million. At the time of the acquisition Paradigm had 185 employees and had generated $55 million in revenue in the previous year.

Prior to founding Paradigm, Raymond worked for IBM for 25 years as an Area Staff Director and Regional Manager who was responsible for multiple IBM Branch Office operations.

Personal Life

Raymond has been married to Karen Huger for over 25 years. Together, they have two children: a daughter named Rayvin Huger and a son named Brandon Huger. The couple's marriage has been featured prominently on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," including both their challenges and celebrations.

The Hugers were longtime residents of Potomac, Maryland, before relocating to Great Falls, Virginia—a move that generated significant discussion on the reality show, as it coincided with their financial troubles. Despite the scrutiny and rumors surrounding their marriage on the show, Raymond and Karen have maintained their relationship and frequently present a united front.

Public Persona

Unlike his more outspoken wife, Raymond tends to be more private and measured in his public appearances. When he does appear on "The Real Housewives of Potomac," he is often portrayed as the calm, steady counterpart to Karen's more dramatic personality. He has been supportive of his wife's business ventures, including her fragrance line "La'Dame."