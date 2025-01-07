What Is Rashaun Williams' Net Worth?

Rashaun Williams is an American venture capitalist and reality television personality who has a net worth of $100 million. Rashaun Williams appeared in two 2024 episodes of the Emmy-winning ABC reality series "Shark Tank" as a guest Shark, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he is also an "Atlanta Falcons limited partner." He has been involved in more than 170 investments. Williams founded Value Investment Group, Queensbridge Venture Partners, and Antimatter Business Partners, and he is the owner and chairman of Antimatter Construction Contractors. Rashaun is a general partner in the late-stage tech fund the MVP All-Star Fund, which he helped launch in 2016.

Early Life

Rashaun L. Williams was born on April 15, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated summa cum laude from Morehouse College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 2001. At Morehouse, Rashaun was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity. In a 2018 interview with "The Root," Williams spoke about his youth, stating, "Growing up on the South Side of Chicago without a lot of financial resources or literacy really inspired me to dig deeper in the financial world and try to empower myself first, then my community. I got into finance because I was tired of being broke and money being an excuse for everything we couldn't have. I felt locked out from the American dream in my neighborhood." He added, "I went to Hyde Park Career Academy in Chicago and always knew I wanted to go to Morehouse. In fact, Morehouse was the only school I applied to. I drove my '82 Mustang 714 miles from Chicago to Atlanta on the first day they were accepting applications when I was a senior. Andre Patillo, the dean of admissions at the time, accepted me on the spot after he heard my story." Rashaun had an impressive 3.9 GPA when he applied to Morehouse.

Career

From June 2001 to August 2004, Williams worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs, then he became the director of Wells Fargo in October 2004. He stayed at Wells Fargo until February 2009, and a year later, he became the director of Deutsche Bank, a position he kept until March 2012.

Rashaun founded Value Investment Group in 2012, and in early 2014, he co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners, where he invested in companies such as Lyft, Coinbase, Dropbox, and Robinhood. He became a general partner of the MVP All-Star Fund in November 2016. Williams has been the chairman and owner of Antimatter Construction Contractors since April 2022, and he founded Antimatter Business Partners in May 2023. He is also the founder of the private equity firm Dixsville Partners and the non-profit organization the Kemet Institute, which offers "innovative educational services that focus on financial literacy, and entrepreneurship at no cost to lower-income community members." Rashaun is a member of The Atlanta Opera's Board of Directors, and he became a limited partner in the ownership group of the NFL team the Atlanta Falcons in May 2024.

Personal Life

Rashaun and his wife, LaNēah, have been married since May 2022. Known by the stage name Starshell, LaNēah is a singer and songwriter, and her song "Birthday Girl" was a minor hit. She decided to capitalize on the song's success by selling birthday merchandise, but after her sister tragically died by suicide, LaNēah expanded her focus to include celebrating women as well as promoting mental health awareness.