What is Quad Webb's net worth?

Quad Webb is an American medical sales rep and reality television star who has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Formerly known as Quad Webb-Lunceford thanks to her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad is best known for her breakout role on Bravo's "Married to Medicine." Rising to prominence in 2013 as an original cast member, Quad quickly became one of the show's most recognizable and outspoken stars, known for her sharp wit, confidence, and ability to command attention on screen. Before entering reality television, she built a successful career in medical sales, where she consistently ranked among the top performers in her field. Leveraging her television fame, Quad expanded her personal brand into multiple ventures, including hosting, publishing, and lifestyle projects. She later served as a co-host on the syndicated talk show "Sister Circle" and authored the cookbook "Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat." Over time, she has remained a central figure in the "Married to Medicine" franchise while navigating both professional success and deeply personal challenges in the public eye.

Early Life and Education

Quadriyyah "Quad" Webb was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, where she grew up in a close-knit family environment that emphasized discipline, resilience, and independence. From an early age, she demonstrated ambition and a strong desire to succeed.

She attended Tennessee State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Her academic background provided a foundation for her early professional career in the healthcare industry.

Career

Before becoming a reality television star, Quad spent more than a decade working in medical sales. She quickly distinguished herself in the field, consistently ranking in the top 10% of her peers and earning promotions into leadership roles. Her ability to communicate effectively and build relationships helped drive her success in a competitive corporate environment.

In 2013, she transitioned into television as an original cast member on "Married to Medicine." The series, which follows the lives of medical professionals and their spouses in Atlanta, featured Quad alongside personalities such as Jackie Walters, Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, and her then-husband Gregory Lunceford. Quad quickly emerged as one of the show's breakout stars, with her outspoken personality and memorable on-screen moments making her a fan favorite and a central figure in the series' ongoing drama.

Building on her reality TV success, Quad expanded her career into other media ventures. She spent three seasons as a co-host on the daytime talk show "Sister Circle," where she discussed topics ranging from relationships to culture and current events. She also authored the cookbook "Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat," further establishing herself as a lifestyle personality.

Personal Life

Quad's personal life has been closely tied to her public image. In 2012, she married psychiatrist Gregory Lunceford after the two met during a chance encounter at a grocery store. Their relationship became a major storyline on "Married to Medicine," often marked by tension and conflict.

The marriage ultimately ended in a highly publicized and contentious divorce, which played out both on and off camera. Despite the challenges, Quad remained a central figure on the show and continued to build her independent identity.

Quad does not have biological children, but she has maintained a strong commitment to her extended family. In 2020, she took on a maternal role in helping raise her great-niece, Aryanna "Ari" Rice. In July 2023, tragedy struck when the three-year-old child died in an accidental drowning in the backyard pool of Quad's home in Marietta, Georgia. The devastating loss had a profound emotional impact on Quad and her family.

Real Estate

Following her divorce from Dr. Lunceford, Quad initially downsized into a luxury townhome in the Atlanta area, which featured high-end amenities including a private elevator.

By 2022, she significantly upgraded her living situation, purchasing a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in Atlanta valued at approximately $2.15 million. The property, which she has showcased on social media, reflects her financial success and elevated lifestyle following years of career growth in television and business.