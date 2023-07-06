Table of Contents Expand Personal Life

What is Ned RocknRoll's net worth?

Ned RocknRoll is a British businessman who has a net worth of $25 million. He is the nephew of Richard Branson and has worked at his uncle's various companies over the years. He is the current Head of Marketing Promotion and Astronaut Experience for Virgin Galactic.

Ned RocknRoll was born Edward Abel Smith. He legally changed his name to "Ned RocknRoll" in 2008. He changed his name back in 2019.

Ned is best known for being married to actress Kate Winslet since 2012.

Personal Life

Smith's first wife was British socialite Eliza Pearson. They couple were married for two years before deciding to divorce. She has described the reasoning behind his name change, detailing that he thought it would be funny to change his name in an effort to take himself less seriously. Originally, he wanted to change his name to the moniker of Ned but was unable to do so without including a surname so he settled on RocknRoll.

In 2011, Smith met actress Kate Winslet while she was holidaying on Necker Island, his uncle's island estate. The two met under strange circumstances, as a fire had broken out following a lightning strike. In the chaos that ensued, the two crossed paths as Winslet was helping escort Smith's grandmother to safety.

They son began dating and married in December of 2012 in New York. The ceremony was very private and not even their parents knew about it. Reportedly, Winslet's former "Titanic" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio walked her down the aisle. The couple had a son, Bear, together, the following year. They gave him the middle name Blaze in reference to the strange fire that brought them together. The family live a quiet life in Sussex, England.

In 2019, he legally changed his name to Edward Abel Winslet Smith. The couple occasionally make public appearances together when Winslet attends awards ceremonies.