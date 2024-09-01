What is Nathaniel Rothschild's Net Worth?

Nathaniel Rothschild is a financier and businessman who has a net worth of $1 billion. Nathaniel Rothschild serves as the chairman of the electrical cable manufacturing company Volex. A member of the wealthy Rothschild banking family, he became the 5th Baron Rothschild upon the death of his father Jacob in early 2024. Rothschild has been involved in many other business ventures over the years, and has made numerous large investments through his company NR Investments.

Early Life and Education

Nathaniel Rothschild was born on July 12, 1971 in the United Kingdom as the only son of Serena and Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild. His mother was Christian, and was the daughter of Sybil Mary Fane, Countess of Westmorland and Sir Philip Gordon Dunn, 2nd Baronet. Rothschild's father was Jewish, and was a member of the wealthy Rothschild banking family.

Rothschild was educated as a youth at Colet Court and Eton College. For his higher education, he attended Wadham College, Oxford, where he studied history and was a member of the Bullingdon Club. Later in his life, Rothschild went back to school and earned a Master of Science degree in addiction studies from the Institute of Psychiatry, King's College London.

Business Career

After graduating from Oxford, Rothschild worked at the financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard. He subsequently worked at the corporate finance firm Gleacher. In 1995, Rothschild founded the Wall Street hedge fund Atticus Capital with Timothy Barakett. He went on to launch his investment company NR Investments, through which he has purchased substantial shares of such companies as United Company RUSAL and Volex. NR Investments is the largest shareholder of Volex, an electrical cable manufacturer based in Manchester, England. Elsewhere, Rothschild served as the chairman of the retailer Vivarte and an alternate director and full non-executive director of the investment trust RIT Capital Partners.

Among Rothschild's other major business ventures was his investment vehicle Vallar, which he led with James Campbell. The company raised £707.2 million in its IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2010. The following year, Vallar acquired stakes in two Indonesian thermal coal producers, and was subsequently renamed Bumi. In late 2013, after a number of scandals that saw the company lose substantial amounts of money, Bumi was renamed Asia Resource Minerals. Rothschild withdrew his investment in the company in 2015 following a series of disputes with his co-investors. Meanwhile, he co-led a successor vehicle called Vallares, which focused on investments in oil and gas.

Other Positions

Rothschild has held a number of board positions during his career. He was a member of the Belfer Center's International Council at Harvard Kennedy School; the Brookings Institution's International Advisory Council; and Barrick Gold Corporation's International Advisory Board.

Controversies

Rothschild has been involved in some controversies pertaining to his alleged personal and business connections. In 2008, he drew major press attention when it was revealed that Labour politician Peter Mandelson and Russian aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska had met in the lead-up to a party held by Rothschild. This caused speculation of a conflict of interest for Mandelson. Rothschild later filed a libel lawsuit against the Daily Mail newspaper for accusing him of being a "puppet master" in its reports of his foreign trips with Mandelson. He ultimately lost the case. In other controversies, Rothschild has been linked to Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Personal Life

Rothschild wed his first wife, socialite and model Annabelle Neilson, in 1994. They eventually divorced in 1997. Later, in 2016, Rothschild married former model Loretta Basey in Switzerland. In early 2024, upon the death of his father, Rothschild became the 5th Baron Rothschild.

Rothschild resided in New York City for a time before settling in Switzerland in 2000. He is a resident of the Swiss village Klosters in the Grisons canton. Rothschild is also a naturalized citizen of Montenegro.