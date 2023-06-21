What is Monique Samuels' net worth?

Monique Samuels is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $8 million. Monique Samuels is best known for starring on four seasons of the reality television series "The Real Housewives of Potomac." She also starred on "Love & Marriage: DC." She starred on the show with her then-husband, former NFL player Chris Samuels.

Chris played 10 season in the NFL. He played for the Redskins his entire career. During his career Chris earned $56 million in salary.

Early Life

She was born Monique Cox in Pleasantville, New Jersey in October 1983. She attended Pleasantville High School then briefly studied at Duquesne University before pursuing a music career. In high school she was the salutatorian of her graduating class. She went back to school to earn her business degree at the University of Alabama.

Real Housewives of Potomac

In 2017 Monique joined the cast of the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Potomac." The show aired four seasons. She then appeared on a single season of a series called "Love & Marriage: DC."

Personal Life

Monique married Chris Samules in March 2012. She worked as a manager of her husband's real estate investment company.

Unfortunately, in June 2023 Monique and Chris announced they were divorcing after 10 years of marriage. They have three children together.