What is Mike Shouhed's net worth?

Mike Shouhed is an Iranian-American real estate developer, entrepreneur, and television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Mike Shouhed rose to fame as one of the original cast members of Bravo's reality series "Shahs of Sunset." Known for his charm, business savvy, and dramatic personal life, Shouhed has been a central figure on the show since its debut in 2012. Beyond reality TV, he has built a successful career in Los Angeles real estate and ventured into a variety of entrepreneurial pursuits, including fashion and e-commerce.

Early Life and Education

Mike Shouhed was born on October 12, 1978, in Tehran, Iran, and immigrated to the United States with his family at a young age. He was raised in Los Angeles, where he attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and earned a degree in Political Science. After graduating, he moved to Las Vegas to pursue a career in real estate. However, the 2008 housing crash devastated the Las Vegas market and caused major financial setbacks, prompting him to return to Los Angeles to restart his career.

Shahs of Sunset

In 2012, Shouhed joined the original cast of Bravo's "Shahs of Sunset," a reality show that follows a group of affluent Iranian-Americans navigating friendship, romance, business, and cultural identity in Los Angeles. Shouhed quickly became one of the show's breakout stars thanks to his flashy lifestyle, tumultuous love life, and on-screen charisma. His highs and lows — from romantic drama and business deals to personal growth — were captured across nine seasons, making him one of the most recognizable Persian-American personalities in reality television.

Business Ventures and Real Estate Career

Outside of reality TV, Shouhed has worked as a high-end real estate agent and developer in the competitive Los Angeles market. He is known for specializing in luxury properties and has worked with several top brokerages over the years. In addition to real estate, Shouhed has explored other ventures, including launching a men's footwear line and investing in digital and retail brands. His ability to leverage his celebrity status into business opportunities has been a key part of his post-show career.

Personal Life

Mike Shouhed's personal life has been a major focus of "Shahs of Sunset." He married Jessica Parido in 2015, but the couple divorced in 2017 amid reports of infidelity. Later, he began dating Paulina Ben-Cohen, a fellow Persian-American divorcee and mother of two. The couple got engaged in 2021, though their relationship has been marked by both lavish affection and controversy, much of it unfolding on social media and in tabloid headlines.

Legal Issues

In July 2022, Shouhed was charged with multiple misdemeanors and a felony related to an alleged domestic incident involving his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen. The case generated widespread media coverage and led to serious reputational fallout. It also coincided with Bravo announcing that "Shahs of Sunset" would not be returning for another season.