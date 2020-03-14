Michael Meldman net worth: Michael Meldman is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net who of $. He is best known for being a partner in George Clooney's Casamigos tequila and owning Discovery Land Company.

Michael Meldman was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He founded Discovery Land Company in 1994 in Arizona and Montana. It has since gone on to have 23properties in multiple states as well as in Los Cabos, Mexico and the Bahamas. The company's properties cater to CEOs, presidents, and athletes. In order to become a member of one of their resorts, someone must buy land on the property and have a home built. They resorts include restaurants, bars, golf courses, and more. Michael Meldman was the third investor in the tequila company Casamigos along with George Clooney and Rande Gerber, which was sold to Diageo for $1 billion in 2017. He worked as a blackjack dealer in Lake Tahoe and started as a broker selling land and leasing properties.