Mary Bonnet Net Worth

What is Mary Bonnet's Net Worth?

Mary Bonnet is an American real estate agent and reality television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Mary Bonnet is best known as a main cast member on the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset," which focuses on the SoCal-based high-end real estate brokerage firm the Oppenheim Group and the work and lives of its agents. In 2024, she released her memoir "Selling Sunshine."

Early Life

Mary Bonnet was born Mary Fitzgerald on July 29, 1980 in Brandon, South Dakota. She grew up with little money and at the age of 16 became a single mom.

The Oppenheim Group

Bonnet serves as vice president of the SoCal-based high-end real estate brokerage firm the Oppenheim Group. Specializing in buyers and sellers on the luxury real estate market in Los Angeles, she has amassed upwards of $140 million in sales during her career as a realtor.

Selling Sunset

In 2019, Bonnet began starring on the Netflix reality show "Selling Sunset," which focuses on the Oppenheim Group and the work and lives of its agents. She was originally joined by fellow realtors Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Christine Quinn, and Maya Vander. Davina Potratz and Mary's husband, Romain, made recurring appearances in the first season before becoming main cast members. In the finale of season two, a television wedding was thrown for Mary and Romain. Over the subsequent seasons of "Selling Sunset," the series has featured such other cast members as Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, and Sandra Vergara.

Memoir

In 2024, Bonnet released her memoir "Selling Sunshine." She discusses her career in the book, but also talks candidly about being sexually assaulted, filing for bankruptcy, and being addicted to alcohol. Bonnet also goes over her two divorces and various toxic relationships.

Personal Life

When she was 16, Bonnet gave birth to her son, Austin and raised him as a single mother. Later in her life, after becoming a real estate agent, she dated her boss, Jason Oppenheim. In 2018, Bonnet married French model-turned-real estate agent Romain Bonnet, with whom she began appearing on "Selling Sunset." He is 12 years her junior.

Real Estate

Mary and Romain resided in West Hollywood before moving into a three-bedroom, industrial-style rental home in the Valley Village/Studio City area of Los Angeles. They paid $2.5 million for the thome. In early 2025, thieves broke into the home and stole over $130,000 worth of jewelry and handbags, including family heirlooms.