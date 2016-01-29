Mark Davis net worth: Mark Davis is an American professional sports owner who has a net worth of $250 million. Mark Davis is the son of Al Davis and inherited the Oakland Raiders when his father passed away in 2011.

He is now the principal owner and managing partner of the team. Mark and his mother Carol own a 47% share of the Raiders which gives them controlling interest according to a contract. Mark Davis oversees the day-to-day control of the NFL team. He graduated from California State University, Chico. Mark Davis has been at the center of the NFL trying to get teams to relocate to Los Angeles, California and he has put himself in charge of trying to establish a new stadium for the Raiders, which he prefers to stay in the Oakland area.