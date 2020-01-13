Marjorie Merriweather Post net worth: Marjorie Merriweather Post was an American businesswoman and socialite who had a net worth of $200 million at the time of her death, which is the same as an inflation-adjusted $1.5 billion. Marjorie Merriweather Post was born in Springfield, Illinois in March 1887 and passed away in September 1973. She was the owner of General Foods, Inc.

Marjorie Merriweather Post collected art and spent much of her fortune on it. Her former estate at Hillwood is now a museum of her art collection. She also owned the mansion Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida which is now a resort owned by President Donald Trump. Marjorie Merriweather Post was married four times including to Edward Francis Hutton and Joseph E. Davies. She had three children including Eleanor Post Hutton and Dina Merrill and was the daughter of Charles William. "C.W." Post. When her father passed away she became the wealthiest woman in the United States at 27 years old. Marjorie Merriweather Post passed away on September 12, 1973 at 86 years old.

Wealth: When her father died in 1914, she inherited $20 million. That's the same as around $500 million in today's inflation-adjusted dollars. When she died in 1973, Marjorie left behind a $200 million estate. That's the same as around $1.5 billion in today's dollars.