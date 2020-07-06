Maggie Hardy net worth: Maggie Hardy is an American businesswoman who has a net worth of $1.4 billion. She is best known for owning 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Maggie Hardy was born in December 1965. Her father Joseph A. Hardy III founded 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. She was married to Peter J. Magerko from 1992 to 2017 and married Shawn Knox in 2019. Hardy worked on the controversial Super Bowl commercial for 84 Lumber in 2017. The commercial featured a border wall separating a mother and child. Hardy is considered to be a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and his proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico. 84 Lumber is a building materials supply company with a revenue of about $4 billion. Maggie Hardy serves at the president of the company. Nemacolin Woodlands Resort is located in Farmington, Pennsylvania and includes The Lodge at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.