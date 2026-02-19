Lemuel Plummer Net Worth

What is Lemuel Plummer's Net Worth and Salary?

Lemuel Plummer is an American media executive and television producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Lemuel Plummer is best known for co-founding and serving as the CEO of Zeus Network, a subscription streaming service featuring celebrity-oriented reality programming. Among its most popular series are "Baddies" and "Joseline's Cabaret."

Early Life and Education

Lemuel Plummer was born on April 10, 1986 in Detroit, Michigan into a family connected with the media industry. Both of his parents owned and operated local television stations in Detroit, including a Christian network, and his siblings also worked in the business. Additionally, Plummer's father is a bishop. Plummer earned a degree from the private for-profit college Full Sail University.

Career Beginnings

When he was 20 years old, Plummer secured a first-look deal with BET. For the network, he served as a producer on such series as "The Mo'Nique Show" and "The Family Crews." Later, in 2013, Plummer created his first show, "Preachers of L.A.," which he sold to Oxygen. Chronicling the personal and professional lives of three bishops and three pastors, the show ran for two seasons.

Zeus Network

In the summer of 2018, Plummer launched the subscription streaming service Zeus Network with social media personalities DeStorm Power, King Bach, and Amanda Cerny. He became the president and CEO of the service. Zeus Network started out with the scripted series "Caught" before moving into celebrity-focused reality television with the series "Dr. Blackson," "The Real Blanc Chyna," and "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!" In 2020, Zeus Network launched one of its most popular shows, "Joseline's Cabaret," starring Puerto Rican rapper Joseline Hernandez as she interacts with various young women competing to be in her cabaret shows. Since its first season in Miami, the show has filmed in such cities as Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Also in 2020, Zeus Network launched "The Conversation" and "One Mo' Chance"; the former ran until 2021 and the latter until 2022.

In 2021, Zeus Network launched the reality series "Baddies," a successor to the Oxygen series "Bad Girls Club" featuring a group of young women living together and hosting promotional events. The show's first season was set in Atlanta, with subsequent seasons set in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern regions of the United States, as well as in Africa. Notorious for its many sloppy verbal and physical altercations, "Baddies" became a hit with audiences and spawned the spinoff series "Bad Boys" in 2022 and "Baddies Gone Wild" in 2025. Among Zeus Network's other series was "Bobby I Love You, Purrr," an LGBTQ dating show starring reality television personality Bobby Lytes and viral video personality Rolling Ray. The show aired a single season in 2022.

Controversies

Plummer has been frequently accused of various forms of abuse. A cast member from the show "Baddies," rapper Stunna Girl, accused Plummer of underpaying his employees, underserving staff, and having unprotected sexual encounters with other cast members. One of those cast members, Ahna Mac, allegedly received chlamydia from Plummer. However, all parties denied the transmission of STIs. Another, unknown woman, claiming to have been a former "Baddies" cast member, accused Plummer of sexual assault, sex trafficking, coercion, and financial abuse, among other wrongs.

Personal Life

Plummer is married to Janeisha John, a Zeus Network host and Miss US Virgin Islands Universe 2010.