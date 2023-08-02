What is Larry Caputo's Net Worth?

Larry Caputo is an American entrepreneur and reality television personality who has a net worth of $2 million.

Larry Caputo is best known as the ex-husband of self-professed psychic medium Theresa Caputo. He appeared alongside his wife and their two children on the TLC reality television series "Long Island Medium," which premiered in 2011 and ran for a total of 14 seasons. After 28 years of marriage, the Caputos separated in 2017 before officially divorcing in late 2018.

Early Life

Larry Caputo was born on August 31, 1956 in New York.

Career Beginnings

Before becoming a reality television personality, Caputo had a food importing business. He also played hockey for over 25 years and later coached his son's hockey team.

Long Island Medium

Starting in 2011, Caputo became known to audiences for his appearances on the TLC reality television series "Long Island Medium," which starred his wife Theresa, a self-professed psychic medium. On the program, Theresa conducted private and group readings with clients throughout Long Island. The Caputos' two children also appeared on the show. "Long Island Medium" ran for a total of 14 seasons through 2019.

Big Larry Apparel

After the start of "Long Island Medium," Caputo used his newfound celebrity to launch the clothing company Big Larry Apparel in Hicksville, New York. The brand combines his passion for fashion, motorcycles, and tattoos.

Marriage and Divorce

Caputo got married to his wife Theresa Brigandi in 1989. They had two children together named Larry Jr. and Victoria. Due to spending an increasingly large amount of time apart from one another and not communicating often, the Caputos ended up separating in 2017 before officially divorcing in late 2018.

Post-Divorce

After his divorce from Theresa, Caputo moved across the country to the West Coast and settled in Santa Monica, California. There, he began working on creating a new Chianti wine called Lorenzo Caputo. Beyond his wine, he spends much of his free time hitting the gym and driving his Harley-Davidson up and down the coast.

Caputo announced after his divorce that he had started seeing a new woman, but details of her identity were not disclosed. However, he was seen shopping in Decatur, Alabama with someone named Connie Stauddy who may have been his girlfriend. In early 2019, Caputo shared a picture of himself with a woman he called his "baby boo," but the online post was soon deleted. Caputo remains on good terms with his ex-wife Theresa.