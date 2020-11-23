Kim Ng net worth: Kim Ng is an American executive and businesswoman who has a net worth of $2 million. She is best known for being the general manager of the MLB's Miami Marlins.

Kim Ng was born in Indianapolis, Indiana in November 1968. She became the first woman to serve as a general manager of any team in the Big Four leagues in North America. Ng also became the first person of East Asian descent to be the general manager of a Major League Baseball team. She served as an assistant director of baseball operations for the Chicago White Sox from 1990 to 1996. Kim Ng served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2001 and for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2002 to 2011. In 2020 she became the general manager of the Miami Marlins. Kim Ng won three World Series championships with the New York Yankees. She graduated from the University of Chicago where she played college softball.