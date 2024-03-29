Kevin Hunter Net Worth

What is Kevin Hunter's Net Worth?

Kevin Hunter is a talent manager and television producer who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Kevin Hunter is best known for being the former manager and second husband of media personality Wendy Williams. Among their many joint endeavors, they launched the reality television and game show production company Wendy Williams Productions in 2013. Hunter and Williams divorced in 2020 in the wake of various cheating scandals and irreconcilable differences.

In April 2019 Wendy filed for divorce from Kevin after 22 years of marriage. The divorce comes on the heel of months of controversy that saw Kevin welcome a baby born by another woman and Wendy checking into a sober living house. The court filing cited irreconcilable differences and sought to establish an appropriate level of child support and split of assets. On April 24, 2019 it was reported that Wendy had moved to excise Kevin from her life both personally and professionally. She reportedly fired him from the show and hired a team of financial advisors to protect her assets. She has cut all ties and has hired a new manager.

Early Life

Kevin Hunter was born on September 17, 1972 in Ontario, Canada.

Professional Partnership with Wendy Williams

Hunter reportedly first met Wendy Williams at a skating rink in 1994. During this time, Hunter owned a beauty parlor, and Williams was working as a radio DJ. Following her first, short-lived marriage, to Bert Girigorie, Williams dated Hunter for a while before they got married in 1999. Despite not having any prior television or managing experience, Hunter became his wife's agent and production partner early in the relationship. In 2006, he helped Williams launch the reality television series "The Wendy Williams Experience," which aired on VH1. However, the show was short-lived, lasting only eight episodes. Much more successful was the syndicated talk show "The Wendy Williams Show," which began in 2008 and ran until 2022. Williams stepped away from the show toward the end of its run due to various medical issues.

Among their other shows, Hunter and Williams served as executive producers on the 2011 GSN dating-themed game show/talk show "Love Triangle," which Williams also hosted. In 2013, the couple launched the reality television and game show production company Wendy Williams Productions. The year after that, they founded the Hunter Foundation, a nonprofit that funded anti-poverty programs and assisted people recovering from substance addictions. The organization shut down in 2019 amid the divorce proceedings between Hunter and Williams.

Marriage and Divorce

Williams experienced multiple miscarriages before giving birth to her and Hunter's son, Kevin Jr., in the summer of 2000. Shortly after giving birth, she caught her husband cheating on her when she overheard a late-night phone call he was having with his mistress. However, Williams chose to forgive Hunter at the time. Unfortunately, the relationship would continue to be tumultuous, compounded by Williams's various health issues, including her substance addictions and her diagnosis with Graves' disease in 2018.

In 2019, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after he fathered a child with another woman. Williams claimed that she knew her husband was having affairs since almost the beginning of their 25-year relationship. Meanwhile, Hunter broke his silence by saying that he was "not proud" of his actions. The couple's divorce was finalized in early 2020, with Williams and Hunter agreeing to forgo alimony and sell their New Jersey home. Hunter also reportedly signed over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to his ex-wife, and ceded their joint bank account to her, as well. The rocky marriage and painful divorce was touched on in the two-part Lifetime documentary "Where is Wendy Williams?," which premiered in early 2024.