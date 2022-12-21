Kelley Earnhardt Net Worth

What is Kelley Earnhardt Miller's Net Worth?

Kelley Earnhardt Miller is an American businesswoman and NASCAR executive who has a net worth of $50 million. Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the daughter of famed racer Dale Earnhardt and the sister of Dale Earnhardt, Jr. She has also had an impressive business career.

Early Life

Kelley King Earnhardt was born on August 28, 1972, in Kannapolis, North Carolina, to a racing family. Her parents divorced shortly after her younger brother, Dale Jr., was born. They lived with their mother until her house was destroyed in a fire when Kelley was just eight years old. Her mother, Brenda, had no financial support and had to give up custody of the two children to Earnhardt Sr. Kelley took care of Dale Jr. while their father was busy during race seasons. And when 12-year-old Dale Jr. was sent to military school for delinquency, Kelley left high school to join him.

Kelley learned how to drive from her father as a young teenager on the family farm. She was such a natural, Dale Sr. thought that she may be the next great driver from the Earnhardt family. Kelly frequently raced at Hickory Motor Speedway and Myrtle Beach Speedway while growing up. She attended and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a degree in Business Administration.

Business Career

Earnhardt Miller got into the business side of racing and began her professional career working for Action Performance, a NASCAR merchandising company. She eventually worked her way up to Vice President of the company. In 2001, she became the Vice President and General Manager of JR Motorsports. She worked her way up to Chief Executive Officer and co-owner of JR Motorsports along with her brother, Dale Jr. Over the course of her tenure with the company, it has grown into one of the most successful racing companies ever with over 100 employees between both the NASCAR Sprint Series and Nationwide teams.

Team driver Chase Elliot won the 2014 NASCAR Nationwide Series title, and in 2018, Tyler Reddick won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. Kelley is also credited with bringing Danica Patrick to the Nationwide Series team.

In 2019, Kelley Earnhardt Miller was appointed to the Board of Directors for agricultural company Brandt. Brandt is a JR Motorsports partner and sponsor of the No. 7 team.

Personal Life

Kelly Earnhardt married former NASCAR driver L.W. Miller III on January 22, 2011. The couple has one child together. Kelley also has two daughters with her ex-husband, Jimmy Elledge. Before that, she was married to Raymond Walter Holm Jr. They divorced in 2004.

Kelly has an older half-brother, Kerry, from her father's first marriage, and a younger half-sister, Taylor Earnhardt-Putnam, from her father's third marriage.

Kelley's daughter Karsyn Elledge is a participant in midget car racing. She won her first race in April of 2018 at Millbridge Speedway and made her first Chili Bowl start in January of 2019.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's biological mother, Brenda Jackson, passed away on April 22, 2019, at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. She had been an accounting specialist for JR Motorsports since 2004.