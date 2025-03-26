What is Katrina Campins' net worth?

Katrina Campins is an American entrepreneur and reality television personality who has a net worth of $4 million. After gaining national recognition as a contestant on the first season of "The Apprentice," Katrina Campins leveraged her media exposure to build a powerful personal brand spanning television, real estate, and business consulting. Known for her commercial prowess, negotiation skills, and results-driven approach, Campins has constructed an elite roster of clientele, including celebrities, athletes, and entertainers. Currently hosting "Mansion Global" on Fox Business in primetime, she continues to redefine the paradigm for the modern businesswoman while maintaining her philosophy that successful businesses must demonstrate genuine care for people.

Early Life and Education

Katrina Campins was born on October 22, 1979. Her entrepreneurial spirit emerged early when she "flipped" her first investment property at just seventeen years old. Her academic excellence matched her business acumen—she graduated from the University of Miami with a perfect 4.0 GPA while majoring in International Finance and Marketing. Even more impressively, Campins secured her first six-figure commission check while still a university student, foreshadowing her future success in the real estate industry.

Real Estate Career and The Campins Company

In 2004, following her appearance on "The Apprentice," Campins co-founded The Campins Company, a real estate brokerage firm catering to high-profile clients. Her firm specializes in luxury properties and has personally represented over 342 athletes, celebrities, and entertainers with their real estate and relocation needs throughout the United States. Her exceptional sales performance has consistently placed her among the nation's elite real estate professionals.

Campins' expertise in real estate and innovative business negotiations has earned her recognition in prestigious publications. In 2004, she was featured in Realtor Magazine's "Top 30 Under 30." Her business insights and success stories have also appeared in Forbes, USA Today, New York Post, New York Times, Sports Illustrated, and numerous other prominent media outlets.

Television and Media Career

Campins' television journey began with "The Apprentice," where she credits Donald Trump with expanding her aspirational horizons. This initial exposure blossomed into numerous media opportunities, most notably as a real estate contributor on Fox News. Her television presence expanded when she produced and starred in "Hot Miami Listings" (also known as "Hot Listings Miami") on the Style Network, which became the network's #1 rated show and continues to air internationally.

In 2009, Campins appeared as a cast member on Bravo's reality show "Miami Social," which showcased her balancing her rising professional success with personal challenges. Currently, she hosts "Mansion Global" on Fox Business primetime in partnership with Dow Jones, further cementing her status as a real estate authority in mainstream media.

Throughout her career, Campins and her properties have been featured across major networks including NBC, VH1, CNN, CNBC, ESPN, MTV, Bloomberg TV, and BBC. Her media presence extends to print, having graced the covers of People Magazine, US Weekly, In Touch, and many more publications.

Business Philosophy and Legacy

Campins approaches business with a distinctive philosophy: "Your business, your brand, must first let people know what you care about, and that you care about them." This people-centered approach has been instrumental in building her reputation and client relationships.

The successful entrepreneur speaks passionately about creating one's own destiny and empowering others to do the same. Following Trump's mentorship, Campins has developed her own distinct approach to business diversification, driven by her intelligent business acumen and genuine passion for people.

Personal life

From 2004 to 2009, Katrina was married to fellow Miami-based realtor Ben Moss. Ben was her co-founder in The Campins Company. This boutique brokerage specializes in luxury real estate and caters to an "A-list" clientele of celebrities, athletes, and high-net-worth individuals​. Following their divorce, Katrina became the sole operator of the company.

Personal Real Estate

In June 2014, Katrina paid $901,130 for a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Miami Shores, Florida. She performed an extensive renovation, and today she uses it as a rental property, charging $15,000 per month. This home's overall value today is around $2.5 million.

In 2020, Katrina paid $495,000 for a waterfront home in Odessa, Florida (northwest of Tampa). The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home sits on a 0.26-acre waterfront lot with private dock/boat ramps.