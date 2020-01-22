Karl Cook net worth: Karl Cook is an American equestrian and technology heir who has a net worth of $100 million. Karl Cook was born in California in December 1990. He is the son of billionaire Scott Cook who founded the tax software company Intuit. Scott Cook has a net worth of $3.6 billion.

He is perhaps best known for being married to actress Kaley Cuoco. They married in 2018. In 2016 Cook's horse "Farrari" won the blue ribbon at the SmartPak Grand Prix as well as the UltrOz Jumper. The couple began dating in 2016 and became engaged on her 32nd birthday in November 2017. Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco were married on June 30, 2018. Cuoco was formerly married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She founded Yes, Norman productions in 2017 and starred as Bridget Hennessy on the TV series 8 Simple Rules from 2002 to 2005. She then starred as Billie Jenkins on the series Charmed from 2005 to 2006 and as Penny on the television series The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019.